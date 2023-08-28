Fortnite: All Mythic and Exotic Weapon Locations | Chapter 4 Season 4

Equip yourself with the best weaponry available.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 has arrived and heist is the Last Resort to survival. Therefore, you’ll need some hard-hitting weapons to save the island. Luckily, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is home to numerous Exotic and Mythic weapons and here are their locations.

Whatever your playstyle, this round of Exotic and Mythic weapons has something for everyone. From versatile long range options, to deadly close range tools, any loadout would benefit from having one of these weapons slotted in.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: All New and Returning Reality Augments | Chapter 4 Season 4 | Fortnite: How to Alert a Security Camera | Fortnite: How to Secure Forecast Data From Forecast Towers | Fortnite: How to get the Khaby Lame Skin | Fortnite: All New Weapons | Chapter 4 Season 4 | Fortnite: All Vaulted and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 4 Season 4 | Fortnite: How to Check Your Stats on Discord | Fortnite: How to Play Split Screen | Xbox and PlayStation | Fortnite: Where to Find the Bender NPC | Location Guide | Fortnite: How to get a Free Elder Scrolls Online Back Bling | Fortnite: Where to Find the Big Bush Bomb and How to Use it |

Where to find Exotic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

There are five Exotic weapons this season and here’s how to obtain them:

Shadow Tracker Pistol: Found is Holo Chests or purchased with gold bars from the Peely NPC

Found is Holo Chests or purchased with gold bars from the Peely NPC Heisted Run N’ Gun SMG: Found in Holo Chests

Found in Holo Chests Heisted Breacher Shotgun: Found in Holo Chests

Found in Holo Chests Heisted Accelerant Shotgun: Found in Holo Chests or purchased with gold bars from the Love Ranger NPC

Found in Holo Chests or purchased with gold bars from the Love Ranger NPC Slap Splash (consumable): Found in Holo Chests or inside Loot Llamas

Where to find Mythic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

There are a variety of powerful Mythic weapons you can pick up during a match which are:

Heart’s Havoc Suppressed Rifle: Eliminate the Heart Dealer NPC that spawns near the Relentless Retreat vault

Eliminate the Heart Dealer NPC that spawns near the Relentless Retreat vault Diamond’s Thermal DMR: Eliminate the Diamond Dealer NPC that spawns near the Sanguine Suites vault

Eliminate the Diamond Dealer NPC that spawns near the Sanguine Suites vault Thorne’s Scoped Burst SMG: Eliminate the Kado Thorne NPC that spawns near the Eclipsed Estate vault

Eliminate the Kado Thorne NPC that spawns near the Eclipsed Estate vault Kit’s Charge Shotgun: Randomly spawns in one of the vaults at either Relentless Retreat, Sanguine Suites, or Eclipsed Estate

Randomly spawns in one of the vaults at either Relentless Retreat, Sanguine Suites, or Eclipsed Estate Kit’s Shockwave Launcher: Randomly spawns in one of the vaults at either Relentless Retreat, Sanguine Suites, or Eclipsed Estate

Randomly spawns in one of the vaults at either Relentless Retreat, Sanguine Suites, or Eclipsed Estate Midas’ Drum Gun: Randomly spawns in one of the vaults at either Relentless Retreat, Sanguine Suites, or Eclipsed Estate

Randomly spawns in one of the vaults at either Relentless Retreat, Sanguine Suites, or Eclipsed Estate TNTina’s Ka-Boom Bow: Randomly spawns in one of the vaults at either Relentless Retreat, Sanguine Suites, or Eclipsed Estate

Randomly spawns in one of the vaults at either Relentless Retreat, Sanguine Suites, or Eclipsed Estate Zyg and Choppy’s Ray Gun: Randomly spawns in one of the vaults at either Relentless Retreat, Sanguine Suites, or Eclipsed Estate

Randomly spawns in one of the vaults at either Relentless Retreat, Sanguine Suites, or Eclipsed Estate The Foundation’s MK-Seven Assault Rifle: Randomly spawns in one of the vaults at either Relentless Retreat, Sanguine Suites, or Eclipsed Estate

Randomly spawns in one of the vaults at either Relentless Retreat, Sanguine Suites, or Eclipsed Estate Gunnar’s Stinger SMG: Randomly spawns in one of the vaults at either Relentless Retreat, Sanguine Suites, or Eclipsed Estate

Randomly spawns in one of the vaults at either Relentless Retreat, Sanguine Suites, or Eclipsed Estate Chug Jug (consumable): Randomly spawns in one of the vaults at either Relentless Retreat, Sanguine Suites, or Eclipsed Estate

Mythic weapons in particular are in high demand, so you’ll have to prepare yourself for conflict with enemy players and the NPCs that are guarding these high-value vaults.