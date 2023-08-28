New Xbox Game Studios Graphic Highlights Upcoming Roadmap

There’s no shortage of upcoming video games to get excited for when it comes to the Xbox platform. We know that there is a push to see this platform receive more first-party video game titles. While the studios are still pushing through some incredible game projects, most of us might be eyeing the launch of next month’s Starfield. Bethesda is gearing up for their next big RPG to finally be in the hands of players worldwide. But there’s even more to look forward to playing after this game launches into the marketplace.

Recently, the Twitter account Klobrille posted a new graphic. This account focuses on coverage around Xbox Game Studios along with Bethesda. So recently, the account owner made up a new graphic to remind players of what had been released and what’s coming soon, along with the plans throughout 2024 and beyond. All in all, it looks like there are quite a few exciting video game titles that will be landing for the Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms.

As you can see in the graphic above, you have a few games to keep an eye out for. For instance, Forza Motorsport, Senua’s Saga Hellblade II, Avowed, Fable, The Outer Worlds 2, Perfect Dark, Indiana Jones, and more are all being developed. There are also video game projects in the works that we know very little about. One of those is Kojima Product’s untitled Xbox project. We know that Hideo Kojima is excited about this mystery game, but there hasn’t been anything showcased quite yet.

Again, the push lately from the Microsoft team is to ensure that Xbox Series X/S has at least four first-party video game exclusives per year. Even the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, commented recently on striving to reach the fabled four first-party exclusives for the platform. Of course, most players might be hopeful that these first-party exclusives are worth their time. After all, the previous big heavy hitter exclusive that was hyped up for Xbox was Redfall, and we saw how troublesome that game was upon release.

For now, we have a ton of great games to look forward to playing for the next year on Xbox Series X/S. But again, for most of us, the next big fans are itching to get their hands on is Starfield. Fortunately, the wait is coming to an end for that title release. Players can expect Bethesda’s next big RPG on September 6, 2023.