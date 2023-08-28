Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Retrieve Combat Logs Walkthrough | Mission 9 Guide

The end of Chapter 1 of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is quickly approaching its conclusion. After completing Mission 8: Operation Wallclimber, you will be tasked with collecting some data from the attack in Mission 9: Retrieve Combat Logs. This is the first mission that has a time limit, so knowing how to get through the level as quickly and efficiently as possible is important. This guide will provide a walkthrough of Mission 9: Retrieve Combat Logs for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Retrieve Combat Logs Walkthrough In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

While the build of your AC and the weapons you bring into a mission play a massive role in the gameplay of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, this mission is a relatively simple one and a distinct build isn’t necessary to complete it. Since there is a time limit, a lighter build that will allow you to get around the area quicker could be helpful, but there is plenty of time to collect all of the Logs in the level. While the normal combat encounters are easy in this mission, there is one AC Pilot that has a collectible on them, and can be a bit tricky. If you’re going to take anything specific into Mission 9, it should be focused on battling this enemy. Any gun will do well, but using a melee weapon like the HI-32: BU-TT/A Pulse Blade or the recently unlocked Vvc-770LB Laser Blade is great for building the ACS of the enemy AC. The BML-G1/PO3VTC-08 Vertical Missile Launcher could also be helpful to get around a shield the AC can deploy from their Left Back Unit.

Balam Industries contacts you to look into Vespers that you worked alongside in Operation Wallclimber. More specifically, the route that V.IV Rusty took after he left you to the Juggernaut. Since Arquebus Group now controls the Wall, you will only have 4 minutes to find at least 5 Logs while the main defensive force is away from the base.

There are a total of 8 Logs on the level. Even though you only need 5, you will get bonus pay and end the mission quicker if you get all 8. To collect these Logs, all you need to do is interact with specific wreckage and then stay close to it until the connection bar that appears is filled.

At the start of the mission, look down from the cliff that you start on and you will see the flaming wreckage of an MT unit on a landing pad. Clear out the enemies around it and then interact with the wreck to get this first Log.

From the previous Log, look at around 90° on the compass at the bottom of the screen and jump down to the area below the landing pad to find another Log.

Facing around 0° from the previous wreckage, head out of the base into the snowy area surrounding the facility. On the way, you will find a wreck in the snow with a few enemies sniping you from a distance.

Continue deeper into the snow area to find a wreck along the treeline.

Facing the trees, go to the left to find a destroyed version of the Juggernaut boss from Mission 8. When you get close, a group of enemies will fly in from above the trees to attack you. Defeat the enemies and interact with the Juggernaut to get this Log.

Look in the direction that the Juggernaut’s cannon is facing to find a chasm that leads to a lower area. Jump down here to find a flaming wreckage.

Continue to explore this lower area to find another wreckage.

When you approach the previous Log, an AC Pilot named Little Ziyi will attack you. She is wielding 2 Iridium Grenade Launchers in her hands along with an SI-29L SUTT/C Pulse Buckler shield. These Grenade Launchers can do massive damage, but you will get a notification with a red square around the gun and a sound cue when an attack is about to be fired. Like the other AC Pilots, the best way to beat Little Ziyi is to use your Pulse Blade to build the ACS stagger meter and then dump all of the damage you can into the AC.

The final Log is found back towards the base. When facing the base, turn and face 260° on the compass and keep going this way until you go off the side of a cliff. At the bottom of the cliff under the crashed ship is the 8th and final Log found on another destroyed MT.

Once all 8 Logs are collected or the 4 minutes expire and you have at least 5 Logs, Mission 9: Retrieve Combat Logs will be completed!

The only collectible in the mission is the Combat Log that Little Ziyi has.

MISSION REWARDS:

10,000 Credits (COAM)

Additional Pay based on additional Logs collected above 5

Balam Industries Emblem

OS Tuning Feature Unlocked

Arena Feature Unlocked

This concludes the guide for Mission 9: Retrieve Combat Logs.