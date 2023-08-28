Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon Guides and Walkthroughs

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon takes players to the surface of the titular Rubicon 3, a planet that is home to an extremely important resource known as Coral. Long ago, it was this very resource that was meant to launch humanity into the next era of technological advancement, but it was Coral that caused a great fire across Rubicon, believed to have destroyed the resource forever. Now, Coral has resurfaced on the damaged planet and corporations are competing to their their hands on this sought-after resource.

Players take the role of C4-621, an augmented human taking on mercenary work to earn enough money to start a new life. When they first arrive on the planet, players will take the callsign Raven from a destroyed AC, which is the name that you will carry on your missions across the planet, inserting yourself into the raging conflict between the many different parties involved.

For anyone looking for a deep dive into everything Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, you’ve come to the right place. This article is an index and breakdown of all of Gameranx’s guides for FromSoftware’s new mech title. This covers everything from how to complete the game’s main story to tips and tricks on how to survive the battles of Rubicon 3. Before we get into the guides, players can find Gameranx’s article for the Full Achievement and Trophy list for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon here.

NOTE: This index is not yet complete. More guides will be added as they are published on the site!

Basic Explanation Guides

This section is where basic guides that focus on simple mechanics and systems.

Main Mission Walkthroughs

This section is where you can find the guide for each and every mission found in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. There are a total of 59 missions in the game with some missions being part of a decision, meaning that players can only play one of the missions marked by Decisions on a single playthrough. There are also some missions that are exclusive to New Game+ and New Game++.

Chapter 1:

Collectibles, Secrets, And More

This section is where you can find all of the guides for the collectibles and secrets along with other things found throughout the game. The collectible guides are broken down chapter by chapter.

One of these collectibles is known as Combat Logs, which can be collected by certain enemies marked by a small icon found next to their health.

All Chapter 1 Combat Log Locations | Combat Log Collector Achievement Guide [PENDING]

All Chapter 2 Combat Log Locations | Combat Log Collector Achievement Guide [PENDING]

All Chapter 3 Combat Log Locations | Combat Log Collector Achievement Guide [PENDING]

All Chapter 4 Combat Log Locations | Combat Log Collector Achievement Guide [PENDING]

All Chapter 5 Combat Log Locations | Combat Log Collector Achievement Guide [PENDING]

All New Game+ Combat Log Locations | Combat Log Collector Achievement Guide [PENDING]

All New Game++ Combat Log Locations | Combat Log Collector Achievement Guide [PENDING]

Another collectible is Data Logs which can simply be picked up while exploring the world.

All Chapter 1 Data Log Locations | Data Log Collector Achievement Guide [PENDING]

All Chapter 2 Data Log Locations | Data Log Collector Achievement Guide [PENDING]

All Chapter 3 Data Log Locations | Data Log Collector Achievement Guide [PENDING]

All Chapter 4 Data Log Locations | Data Log Collector Achievement Guide [PENDING]

All Chapter 5 Data Log Locations | Data Log Collector Achievement Guide [PENDING]

All New Game+ Data Log Locations | Data Log Collector Achievement Guide [PENDING]

All New Game++ Data Log Locations | Data Log Collector Achievement Guide [PENDING]

Boss Fight Guides

This section is where you will find guides for all of the major bosses in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, which include build suggestions, moveset breakdowns, and tips on how to defeat these difficult enemies.

How to Defeat the HC Helicopter Boss Fight

How to Defeat The Strider Boss Fight

How to Defeat The Juggernaut Boss Fight

How To Unlock The Mulitple Endings

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon has a total of 3 endings that depend on the choice the player makes and some can only be unlocked in New Game+ playthroughs. This section is where you can find the guides on how to get all of the endings.

How to Unlock The Fires of Raven Ending [PENDING]

How to Unlock Liberator of Rubicon Ending [PENDING]

How to Unlock Alea lacta Est Ending [PENDING]

The Gameranx guide index for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon will be updated as more guides are added!