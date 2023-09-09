Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Ambush the Vespers Walkthrough | Mission 32 Guide

Mission 32: Ambush the Vespers of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is a Decision Mission where you choose which corporation’s elite AC pilot squad you want to target. This mission sees you taking a request from Middle Flatwell, the leader of the Rubicon Liberation Front. With his assistance, you are tasked with taking down 2 members of The Arquebus Group’s Vesper Squad: V.V Hawkins and V.VIII Pater. This guide will provide a walkthrough of Mission 32: Ambush the Vespers for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Ambush The Vespers Walkthrough In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

NOTE: THIS IS A DECISION MISSION. IF YOU SELECT THIS MISSION, YOU WILL BE UNABLE TO PLAY MISSION 31: INTERCEPT THE REDGUNS UNTIL NEW GAME+.

For Mission 32: Ambush the Vespers, I suggest that you bring in two SG-027 ZIMMERMAN Shotguns since they can do massive ACS damage and quickly stagger the AC pilots. I also suggest using the PB-033M ASHMEAD Pile Bunker by using the Weapon Bay OS Expansion due to the amount of Direct Hit damage a charged attack can do with it even being able to nearly instantly kill one of your targets. Everything else in your AC build is up to you.

At the start of Mission 32: Ambush the Vespers, you and the RLF leader, Flatwell, will be standing in the rafters of the boss arena that you fought the ENFORCER at the end of Mission 29: Underground Exploration – Depth 2. Shortly after the mission starts, your target will arrive: V.V Hawkins and V.VIII Pater. Both enemies carry Gold Combat Logs. Wait amount and let the dialogue play. When Flatwell tells you that you’re clear to attack, target the Vesper on the right since our strategy will be to take out Pater first.

The two Vespers are built around very specific styles and weapons. V.V Hawkins uses a Vvc-760PR Plasma Rifle, Vvc-770LB Laser Blade, VP-60LCS Laser Cannon, and Vvc-706PM Plasma Missile Launcher. V.VIII Pater uses a collection of Pulse-based weapons. He uses the HI-16: GU-Q1 Pulse Gun, HI-32: BU-TT/A Pulse Blade, KRANICH/60Z Pulse Cannon, and the Pulse Buckler shield.

As I said before, we will be focusing on Pater first, so let’s break down how to defeat him since you will have the aid of Flatwell when you go after Hawkins. Along with Reverse-Jointed Legs, Pater will do everything in his power to stay away from you thanks to his improved mobility while his shield will defend against incoming damage. His Pulse Gun and Pulse Blade also cover a lot of space when used, making it much more likely to hit you when he does decide to go on the offensive. The greatest drawback to his AC is its very low health. With the weapons that I suggested earlier on, you can find yourself killing Pater in a single volley of attacks off of a single stagger. The only thing that keeps him alive is his Terminal Armor OS Expansion, which will activate a shield for a brief time when his health hits 0 and will give him back a little more than 50%. He is also able to heal with a Repair Kit like other AC pilots, but the amount of damage that you do to him will likely not give him the chance to do so.

Using your ZIMMERMAN Shotguns, get in close to Pater and cause major ACS stagger damage with these weapons, and use your Back Unit of choice to do just a little extra damage to both his health and ACS. Repeat this until you are able to fill his ACS. When you are able to get him stunned, use your Pile Bunker to do a massive 90% damage to his health. Due to the multiple hits from your Shotguns and explosives, a single fully charged Pile Bunker should be able to kill Pater, but thanks to his Terminal Armor, he will survive this first attack. This shouldn’t be too much of an issue, however, since one more stagger should allow you to take him out.

Once Pater is defeated, turn your attention to Hawkins who should be fighting against Flatwell. Since you already took out the much quicker Vesper, you and Flatwell should be able to overwhelm the last AC. The only notable thing to mention is he has more health than his quicker counterpart, so even if are able to hit your charged Pile Bunker attack, it won’t take down Hawkins’s health the same way it did for Pater and will likely give the Vesper chances to use his Repair Kit. This won’t be too much of an issue, but you will need to stagger him a few more times than his partner. With the battle being 2-on-1, use Flatwell as a distraction and use that opening to build Hawkins’s ACS with your shotguns, and then use your Pile Bunker and repeat the process until he is defeated.

Once both Vespers are eliminated, Mission 32: Ambush the Vespers will be complete!

MISSION REWARDS:

180,000 Credits (COAM)

This concludes the guide for Mission 32: Ambush the Vespers. You can check out Gameranx’s guide for Mission 33: Unknown Territory Survey. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.