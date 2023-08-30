Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Smart Cleaner Boss Fight

Chapter 2 of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon kicks off with a bang as the plot starts to open up and new characters and areas are starting to be revealed. There is also a massive boss found right at the end of its first level, Mission 12: Infiltrate Grid 086 that lives by the phrase “Turn up the heat.” This boss, the Smart Sweeper, is an autonomous machine that is heavily armored and uses flaming crushers and molten rocks to attack you. This enemy won’t go down easy and takes some precise shots if you have any hope of turning it to scrap metal before it does the same to you. This guide will tell players how to defeat The Smart Cleaner Boss Fight in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

How To Defeat The Smart Cleaner In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Just like all of the bosses in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, the build that you take into the fight is very important. The weaponry and parts you take in with you can quickly decide if you are turned to scrap or if the boss crumbles in front of you. The Smart Cleaner follows a similar trend to the Juggernaut fight seen back in Mission 8: Operation Wallclimber where damage could only be done by targeting a very specific spot of its body. The Smart Cleaner will deflect damage that hits just about any part of its body except the two areas that expose its flaming core. These two spots are the front of its body where a furnace door is open and the top of a volcano-like exhaust port at the back of its body. Because these two damage points require a straight shot into their openings to deal the most damage, I suggest bringing in weapons that shoot straight and are explosives. While regular weapons a lasers won’t do damage unless they hit the openings, the explosives can get some damage off even if the shot slightly misses due to its large damage radius.

With all of that in mind, I suggest bringing in at least 2 explosives. Putting the SONGBIRDS Grenade Cannons on both of your Back Units is great here since they both fire 2 missiles per shot and both shoot straight forward. I also suggest the 44-141 JVLN ALPHA Detonating Bazooka since it creates a chain of explosions that does a lot to both health and the ACS stagger meter. Your fourth slot can be used for another explosive weapon, I used the DF-GR07 GOU-CHEN Grenade Launcher.

For the body, the main suggestion I would give you is to use the VP-424 Tetrapod Legs. These legs provide a higher weight limit, are able to absorb the recoil of your heavy explosives to maintain your momentum when moving and shooting, and most importantly, have a float mechanic that allows you to fly in the air when you jump in the air. This allows you to fly above the Smart Cleaner to target its exhaust port and avoid its melee attacks. This is the main part of your AC that is a must while the rest of the build can mostly be up to you though having a Generator with good EN compacity and EN Recharge.

Once in the fight, the Smart Sweeper will charge at you with its two arms. These are giant crushers that have a variety of attacks and can also be used to cover its front weak point. Dodge out of the way of the move and then use your Tetrapod Legs to fly above the boss and take shots at its top weak point. Be aware that the Sweeper will launch rocks out of the Chimney exhaust point. Avoid the attack and then use all of your explosives to hit it hard and quickly build the ACS meter.

When the ACS meter is filled, the Smart Sweeper will get staggered and collapse on the ground. Use this as your chance to land back on the ground to recover your EN and then use all of your weapons by shooting into the open Furnace in front of the boss.

As the battle progresses, the Sweeper will use more fire-based attacks, including one that will see it spit fire from its front Furnace, coving the area in fire and causing damage and an ACS Failure Abnormality status effect if touched. This won’t be a huge issue if you stay in the air but make sure that are aware of your EN so that it doesn’t run out while the fire is on the ground as you might struggle on your descent back to the ground, landing in the fire. Another attack that appears around the point the boss reaches around 50% health is one where the Sweeper will lift its arms and use them to spread out its rock attack that comes from the Chimney. While the regular version of this attack covers a small space, this second version of the attack can quickly cover much of the arena with fire and falling debris.

Even with these attacks, the main strategy should be to focus your attacks on the Chimney exhaust point and then land in front of the Smart Sweeper when it gets stunned. Whenever the boss is staggered, unleash all of your weapons in its Furance weak point. Repeat this process and the boss will be quickly defeated!

