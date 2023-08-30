Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Infiltrate Grid 086 Walkthrough | Mission 12 Guide

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon Chapter 2 comes off the heels of the extremely deadly BALTUEUS boss fight at the end of Mission 11: Attack the Watchpoint. Once you’ve overcome this monstrous challenge, the game continues to throw more challenges your way in Mission 12: Infiltrate Grid 086. Taking place in a new region, this mission introduces new factions, enemies, and another challenging boss. This guide will provide a walkthrough of Mission 12: Infiltrate Grid 086 for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Infiltrate Grid 086 Walkthrough In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Let’s take a look a the build that you should bring in for this mission. A majority of the enemies found here are fairly simple, but there are a few enemies that could pose a bit of a challenge along with a boss found at the end of the level that has very good defense. Since some of the tougher enemies have armor and the final boss has so much armor you are limited in the places that can actually do damage, I believe it’s good to bring some explosive capabilities with you. Putting the SONGBIRDS Grenade Cannons on both of your Back Units is great here since they both fire 2 missiles per shot and both shoot straight forward. I also suggest the 44-141 JVLN ALPHA Detonating Bazooka since it creates a chain of explosions that does a lot to both health and the ACS stagger meter. Your fourth slot can be used for another explosive weapon, I used the DF-GR07 GOU-CHEN Grenade Launcher.

For the body, the main suggestion I would give you is to use the VP-424 Tetrapod Legs. These legs provide a higher weight limit, are able to absorb the recoil of your heavy explosives to maintain your moment when moving and shooting, and most importantly, have a float mechanic that allows you to fly in the air when you jump in the air. This level has a lot of areas that you need to fly across and the Float mechanic really comes in handy when battling the level’s boss, which I will break down further in the guide. These legs are the main part of your AC that is a must for the level and fight while the rest of the build can mostly be up to you. I do also suggest, however, that you throw on a Generator with good EN compacity and EN Recharge to have your Float last longer and have it come back faster.

Ayre, the Rubiconian who contacted you during the BALTEUS boss fight, tells you that you will need to get to the Central Ice Field across the Alean Ocean. To get across the sea, you will need to use the Intercontinental Cargo Launcher. This can be found in Grid 086, but you will need to go through a group of arms dealers known as RaD.

At Mission Start, go forward and boost up to the second floor of the bridge to find an AC Pilot known as “Invincible” Rummy. Defeat him to progress further and also collect a Silver Combat Log. This is the point that you will be contacted by “Cinder” Carla who controls this region.

Collectibles Found Throughout Grid 086

After defeating Rummy, a door will unlock, bringing you to a wide-open area. Fly up to the bridge that is above you to the left. You will be pointed in the direction of a door. Instead of going through it, turn around and travel down this bridge to find a few enemies carrying Combat Logs.

Travel down the bridge and keep an eye on your left. You will eventually find a platform you can jump down onto. There are two MT Units here, both of them carrying a Bronze Combat Unit.

Get back on the bridge and continue going away from the door you are meant to open. Once again, you will find another platform with two other enemies on it. Both of these enemies also carry Bronze Combat Units.

Now you can go back to the door you are meant to open. Go through the door and boost up to a vent. Make your way through the vent to reach the room shown in the first image below. You will see a destroyed door leading to the path you are supposed to go down. Turn around from this door and go to the far right corner of the room to find a Part Container. Open the container and you will find the HC-3000 WRECKER Head Part.

Make your way to the next room and go over to the left where a smelter can be found with molten metal being poured into it. There is an opening in this smelting machine that you can climb into to find a hidden room. Here, you will battle another AC Pilot carrying a Gold Combat Log.

In the same room as the AC Pilot is another Part Container. Open the container to receive the AC-3000 WRECKER Arms Part.

Head back out the pipe you entered the hidden room in and take a right to find another room. Jump down to the floor below and clear out the area of enemies. Here is where you will find the third and final Part Container in Mission 12. Inside the container is the CC-3000 WRECKER Core Part.

Now, follow the marker to a door in the room that had the smelter and progress into the machine. Once through the door, you will see a structure that you will need to fly over to. Go to the platform a little to the right which my character is looking at in the image below.

Once, on this platform, you will find a wall that leads up to another floor. Go to the right and go around the corner to find a trio of enemies that have Bronze Combat Logs. Defeat the enemies to get the last collectibles in the mission.

Follow the blue objective marker to find a group of MT units along with a Tetrapod unit that has a rocket launcher on its shoulder along with a metal shield. Once all the enemies are eliminated the door with the RaD logo on it will open. This path will take you to the boss fight, but make sure to use the Resupply found to the left of the path before reaching the door to the boss fight room.

Smart Sweeper Boss Fight

Once in the fight, the Smart Sweeper will charge at you with its two arms. These are giant crushers that have a variety of attacks and can also be used to cover its front weak point. Dodge out of the way of the move and then use your Tetrapod Legs to fly above the boss and take shots at its top weak point. Be aware that the Sweeper will launch rocks out of the Chimney exhaust point. Avoid the attack and then use all of your explosives to hit it hard and quickly build the ACS meter.

When the ACS meter is filled, the Smart Sweeper will get staggered and collapse on the ground. Use this as your chance to land back on the ground to recover your EN and then use all of your weapons by shooting into the open Furnace in front of the boss. Repeat this process and the boss will be quickly defeated! Check out Gameranx’s full guide on how to defeat the Smart Sweeper boss fight here.

Once the Smart Sweeper is destroyed, Mission 12: Infiltrate Grid 086 will be completed!

MISSION REWARDS:

160,000 Credits (COAM)

Bonus Credit Pay depending on the number of enemies eliminated

This concludes the guide for Mission 12: Infiltrate Grid 086. You can check out Gameranx’s guide for Mission 13: Eliminate the Doser Faction. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.