Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Attack the Watchpoint Walkthrough | Mission 11 Guide

Mission 11: Attack the Watchpoint is the final mission of Chapter 1 in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon and is also the home of a boss that is proving itself to be a major hurdle for many players experiencing FromSoftware’s new mech title. Unlocked after completing Mission 9: Retrieve Combat Logs and Mission 10: Investigate BAWS Arsenal No. 2, this is the graveyard for many playthroughs for those who see the boss at the end of this level as just too much. For those struggling to complete the mission and chapter, we are here to provide assistance. This guide will provide a walkthrough of Mission 11: Attack the Watchpoint for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Attack the Watchpoint Walkthrough In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Out of all of the missions that you have faced so far, Mission 11 is the one that your build going in will be a determining your success since there are two boss fights that will truly test everything you have learned throughout the first chapter of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. While the first boss, an AC Pilot named Sulla, is similar to previous AC encounters, the final boss of the chapter is a wall that many players have struggled against. With that in mind, my build and weapon suggestions will be focused on ones that will help against the Balteus boss fight. The key to this encounter is being able to cut through its Shield barrier. The best way to do this is to use the HI-16: GU-Q1 Pulse Gun. This is a quick-firing gun that does amazing damage against the shield, quickly cutting down the defense of the boss.

While the Pulse Gun is required for a great build in this fight, there are a few other choices in the rest of the build. Using a second HI-16: GU-Q1 Pulse Gun to duel-wield the gun can do a great job of repeatedly cutting through the shield whenever it appears, causing it to stagger. While this is a good idea, other good options include the RF-024 Turner Assault Rifle and MG-014 Ludlow Machine Gun. These weapons can do great damage to the Balteus itself when its shield is down. HI-32: BU-TT/A Pulse Blade and Vvc-770LB Laser Blade are also great since they can do great damage to both the shield and its actual health bar. As for your Back Units, the Vvc-70VPM Plasma Missile Launcher can be a great addition to your loadout since it has great enemy tracking and does good damage to the shield.

For players who are willing to trade out their Back Units for more Arm Unit firepower, consider using your OST Chips to unlock the Weapon Bay in the OS Tuning menu. This would allow you to use your HI-16: GU-Q1 Pulse Gun to decimate the boss’s shield while also having other weapons like the RF-024 Turner Assault Rifle, MG-014 Ludlow Machine Gun, and the HI-32: BU-TT/A Pulse Blade/Vvc-770LB Laser Blade when the shield is down. This is the route I enjoyed using but there are some other Back Units that can do good damage to both the health bar and ACS stagger, so use these as suggestions and then get a feel for it yourself.

For the actual parts of the AC, many have suggested getting as many high AP body parts so that you are able to tank a lot of the incoming damage. This includes using the Tank Legs LG-022T BORNEMISSZA and the DF-BD-08 TIAN-QIANG Core since these provide a lot of health. While this is a good way to brute force the encounter, especially if you are able to do a lot of damage very quickly, I suggest a quicker build to dodge the incoming damage from the many missiles while also allowing you to get in a good position to use your shield-shredding attacks.

With this extensive dive into the build and suggestions of what you should use covered, let’s dive into the actual mission.

Infiltrating The Watchpoint

Handler Walter has come to you with a personal matter. He needs you to go to a place called the Watchpoint and destroy its core. Once you arrive at the mission, you be on the outskirts of the facility which is heavily guarded by MT Units and massive Laser Cannons. Make your way through this area and destroy every enemy here. Handler Walter will tell you to progress to the next area, once again guarded by a number of guards and Cannons.

In the first area, go to the base of one of the towers that has a Laser Cannon on top of it to find a Data Log.

Once clear, follow the marker over the wall toward the Watchpoint’s center where its core is housed. As you approach it, a cutscene will play to introduce Sulla, an independent mercenary who has a history with Walter. He uses the 44-141 JVLN ALPHA Detonating Bazooka, the HI-16: GU-Q1 Pulse Gun, and the Vvc-703PM Plasma Missile Launcher.

Sulla’s weaponry can be hard to avoid with the Pulse Gun covering a lot of your movement options and the Plasma Missile Launcher can track you very well with its three consecutive shots. This is where a quicker body build will come in handy, as will your own Plasma Missiles and melee weapon. These both do a good job of building ACS stagger from both far distances and close up while any form of gun like the Rifles or Pulse Gun will provide consistent pressure to keep the meter from dropping. Once he is staggered, use all of your weaponry to tear through his health with Direct Hit Damage. Rinse and repeat until he is dead. Check out Gameranx’s full guide on how to defeat the Sulla boss fight here. Defeating Sulla will drop a Gold Combat Log.

Balteus Boss Fight

After Sulla is defeated, go into the Watchpoint drop down to the core. Make sure to get the Resupply that is near the entrance before going down. You will be told to destroy the core which will be at the bottom of this giant room. Destroy it and the entire area will explode, seemingly killing Raven. However, the voice of a Rubiconian named Ayre reaches out through the Coral and makes a connection with you. After awakening, Raven makes his way to the roof of the Watchpoint where he is attacked by an automated craft known as BALTEUS. This deadly vessel is quick, heavily protected, and has many, many missile attacks. Prepare for a true battle.

BALTEUS has several missile moves that can seem impossible to dodge, the two ways I found best to avoid them is to either stay very close to BALTEUS when these missiles are shot or be very far away. When the missiles are fired, they go straight out for a moment before tracking the player. Being close to BALTEUS gives the missiles a strange angle when they try to redirect toward you, making them easier to dodge. Being far away allows you to see the missiles’ path as they come toward you, giving you a chance to see their path and avoid them.

Use your Pulse Gun(s) to make quick work of the shield but make sure to pick your shots carefully and take controlled, measured bursts with the weapon. The Pulse Gun will quickly overheat if fired for only a few seconds, leaving you open and unable to get attacks off. If you do find your weapon overheating, use your melee weapon or Plasma Missiles (if you brought any of these) to cover your escape as you wait for the gun to recharge. The BALTEUS is also extremely fast so blinding firing while it is moving will have you missing a lot of shots and eventually running out of ammo.

This will make dealing with the shield, which will eventually power back up, a much bigger hassle than it needs to be. When the shield is broken, the BALTEUS is stunned for a moment. Take your most powerful weapons and unleash everything you can into the boss. Once the stun wears off, I suggest using the weapons that aren’t the Pulse Gun and saving that ammo for when the shield comes back. When the shield is down, build the ACS meter to get another stagger off and then get more Direct Hits. Repeat this process while avoiding his moves and you should be able to utilize constant stuns to eventually bring the behemoth down. Check out Gameranx’s full guide on how to defeat the BALTEUS boss fight here.

Once BALTEUS is defeated, Mission 11: Attack the Watchpoint and Chapter 1 of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon will be completed! This also unlocks the Contact Achievement and Trophy.

MISSION REWARDS:

380,000 Credits (COAM)

New Arena Ranks and Combatants

New Parts

This concludes the guide for Mission 11: Investigate BAWS Arsenal No. 2.