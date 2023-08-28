Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Strider Boss Fight

Easily the largest and most imposing encounter in the first chapter of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is found during Mission 7: Destroy the Weaponized Mining Ship. This boss fight is known as the STRIDER, a mining ship that has been repurposed as a moving fortress for the Rubicon Liberation Front. A towering vessel that strides across the land, you have been tasked with taking this behemoth down. This is easier said than done and it will require strategic attacks at key points of the vessel before you are able to confront its main weapon: The Eye. This guide will tell players how to defeat The STRIDER Boss Fight in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

More Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon Guides:

How To Defeat The Strider Boss Fight In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

The STRIDER will be seen as soon as Mission 7 begins and player will need to make their way towards the giant and destroy one of its legs to be able to climb on top of it. Once on board, there are 4 Generators found around the STRIDER that power the shield surrounding The Eye of the STRIDER. This means they all must be destroyed you can fight the main weapon of the boss. There is a Generator on both the left and right sides of the ship with another one under the ship and one on top.

These are very easy to destroy, only requiring a few shots from your weapons to destroy. While targeting the left, right, and bottom Generators, there aren’t any major threats to worry about as the Eye of the STRIDER cannot get a good shot off at you. When attacking the top Generator, however, just be aware of The Eye’s attack and go after the target in between its beam attacks. The shield will drop once the fourth and final generator is down, meaning you can battle The Eye.

The Eye has a few different attacks that attempt to quickly melt your health bar since it is completely stationary and cannot avoid any of the damage you throw at it. The beam attacks will have a startup which will see the center of The Eye glow blue before shooting a powerful beam. In addition to this beam, players will also see missiles sometimes shot from around the central eye. Players can use their dodge to avoid these or jump off the platform and use the STRIDER itself as cover. Despite not having an ACS meter, the Eye will get stunned when it reaches around 25% health. While this won’t give players the chance to get Direct Hit damage, this is a great chance to dump a lot of attacks into the boss.

Once The Eye is destroyed, the rest of the STRIDER will begin to explode. Handler Walter will tell you to get away from the vessel as it falls to the ground. Walter places a marker on the ground far away from the STRIDER. Go to this location and wait for the STRIDER to be destroyed.

Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.