Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Illegal Entry Walkthrough | Mission 1 Guide

Illegal Entry is the first mission of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon and as such serves as the game’s tutorial, introducing the player to the world of Rubicon and the gameplay of the ACs. Just as it is the start of the game, this guide is the first part of Gameranx’s full mission-by-mission walkthrough series that will cover every level of FromSoftware’s new mech title. C4-621, an augmented human must take on mercenary work to earn enough money to start a new life. This takes them to the titular Rubicon 3, a planet that is home to an extremely important resource known as Coral. 621 finds themselves in the middle of the raging conflict over this resource, completing contracts and building both a legacy and a more powerful Armored Core. This mission is where it all bigs! This guide will provide a walkthrough of Mission 1: Illegal Entry for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Illegal Entry Walkthrough In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

After crash-landing in a facility away from the intended dropzone on Rubicon 3, players will need to make their way to a device known as a catapult to launch themselves to their original target. Along the way, your Handler, named Walter, will provide guidance and orders.

After getting control, players will learn the basics of the gameplay and will be introduced to mechanics such as the ability to Ascend and Boost with their ACs boosters as well as how to use their starting weaponry which includes the RF-024 Turner Rifle in the Right Arm Unit slot, the BML-G1/P20MLT-04 Missile System in the Right Back Unit slot, and the HI-32: BU-TT/A pulse blade in the Left Arm Unit slot.

After completing the first combat encounter, players will need to progress through a shutter door to find the Catapult, which will launch them down to the land below to the outskirts of a contaminated city.

The game continues to introduce its systems like its Quick Boost dodge and the Assault Boost, which allows players to quickly fly forward and cross great distances. Players will be tasked by Handler Walter with finding a Mercenary ID so that the player can engage in contract work while on Rubicon 3. Upon reaching the contaminated city, Walter will mark 3 AC wrecks with IDs that you can take. Each is signaled by a blue marker. As players make their way through the city, they will see a PCA Heavy Combat Helicopter fly by, but can’t be damaged and won’t attack the player.

At the center of the contaminated city, there is a 4-way intersection where players see the HC Helicopter. Go to the left of the intersection in the direction that the HC Helicopter comes from to find the wreckage of G7 Hakra.

Continue down the same road and go to the left to find a group of enemies surrounding a pile of rubble. Clear out the enemies and interact with the wreck of Thomas Kirk sitting on some of the rubble

Finally, go back towards the intersection, go down the road opposite the road from the road that Hakra was found on, and fly up onto the nearby buildings to find the remains of Monkey Gordo.

After collecting all three of these Data Logs and realizing all of their Mercenary IDs can’t be used, he marks one final wreck for you to investigate. Players will need to head to the roof of one of the buildings near a wall overlooking the destroyed city. Here, players will find another catapult that launches the player upward to get over the wall. Using the Assault Boost, head to the crater at the center of this area beyond the wall.

The fourth and final destroyed AC will be found in this crater. Interact with it just as you have with the other 3 found earlier in the mission. While Handler Walter will begin looking over the data you collected, the HC Helicopter will return and attack the player. This is the first boss fight of the game and is one that can be extremely dangerous for first-time players. With a collection of machine guns and rocket launchers, players will need to quickly learn to grasp the dodge, flying, and stagger systems that have been introduced in this first mission to overcome this boss. The best strategy is to get under the Helicopter to make it more difficult to be hit and utilize the HI-32: BU-TT/A pulse blade to quickly build the ACS stagger meter. Check out Gameranx’s full guide on how to defeat the HC Helicopter here.

Once the HC Helicopter is defeated, the player will get their callsign Raven and the mission will be completed. Once the mission is completed, the Garage which is where players can customize their AC is unlocked. While there are 4 Data Log collectibles in this mission, they are the 4 Mercenary IDs that you must pick up as part of the main mission. Other than that, there are no collectibles in Mission 1: Illegal Entry.

MISSION REWARDS:

170,000 Credits (COAM)

Garage: Sortie and AC Design

Beginner Training 1 – Basic Controls

AC Data: Tenderfoot – G13 Raven

Part – Head: HD-012 Melander C3

Part – Core: BD-012 Melander C3

Part – Arms: AR-012 Melander C3

Part – Legs (Bipedal): LG-012 Melander C3

This concludes the guide for Mission 1: Illegal Entry. Check out Gameranx’s guide for Mission 2: Destroy Artillery Installations. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.