Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Showcase Highlights Intense 3v3 PvP

Armored Core, in the past, had a huge PvP scene, and it looks like FromSoftware is striving to get the community back in action. PvP in Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon will feature either 1v1 or 3v3. During today’s presentation, we got a look at live 3v3 PvP as we watched two teams duke it out on a few different maps. From the footage showcased, there is a time limit to rank up kills, while each death will result in a time limit before being respawned. That’s a big component of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, as previous PvP in Armored Core games didn’t offer a respawn system. Likewise, we know that the longer you’re alive in the match, the more points you’re worth.

It also looks like you might be locked in with the mech you enter a battle with. So knowing what mech setup you want to run with your team can be pretty crucial for strategy. Listening to the team and coordinating an attack might also be critical when going through a match. But, of course, this is a very fast-paced game, so you can still expect plenty of chaotic moments. You can view the entire showcase including the PvP matches down below.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon takes place in the distant future. Humanity has spread far outside their home world of Earth, and new discoveries come with it. For instance, in this game, we follow a storyline where humanity has uncovered a precious yet incredibly valuable new energy source. Found in the planet Rubicon 3, the energy substance became known as Coral. However, the extraction of this Coral has left the surrounding star system engulfed in flames. Not one to give up, we sink our feet in and begin to figure out a means to acquire Coral. Nevertheless, the competition to find the energy substance in your possession is high.

Corporations are battling it out to acquire this energy, and the need for mercenary pilots comes with it. Known as Armored Core pilots, these individuals can connect and run massive mechs. You’ll step into the role of a pilot, where you’re controlling a massive mech in search of this energy source. Meanwhile, you’ll also deal with other Armored Core units looking to stop you in your tracks. Just as before, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon will feature quite a robust system to tweak your mechs toward your liking. You’ll make all kinds of fine adjustments to not only make your mech control how you see fit but also powerful enough to take out whatever might come your way.

Currently, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is set to launch on August 25, 2023. When the game releases, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.