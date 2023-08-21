New Concept Art Leak For Wonder Woman Game?

While Marvel Comics fans eagerly await a certain web-slinging sequel from Insomniac Games, DC Comics fans are waiting to see what will be their next superhero game fix. After the trilogy featuring Batman ended in a not-so-good way, and the arrival of the “Knights” was middling at best, they need something to latch onto. It’s easy to forget that currently, a title by Monolith Productions and WB Games starring Wonder Woman is in the works. The title was announced back at The Game Awards in 2021, but we haven’t heard much about it since. However, that might have changed slightly.

As found by Reddit, one of the devs at Monolith seems to have posted a Wonder Woman-themed piece of concept art on their LinkedIn Profile. The image itself is banner-style, but it does seem to reveal certain things. Just to be clear, we can’t say for certain that this was art made specifically for the game or that it will have relevant information for what the game will be like. But if it is for the title, there are some things you can discern from the image.

First off, you’ll notice the Lasso of Truth is in full effect here. Gamers are definitely wanting to use that as it’s an iconic part of Diana Prince’s arsenal. There are plenty of ways it could be used in gameplay if you get creative.

The second thing you’ll notice is that Diana is not alone in the shot. Instead, she has two people on each side. One appears to be an Amazon, which would make sense if the game takes place partially on Themyscira.

However, it’s the other person that people will have questions about. Not only is the third woman in full body armor, but she has a gun. Such things are not needed on Paradise Island, so it’s clear she’s an outsider. You can also tell in the background that various things point to the art itself being set on Themyscira.

So the question becomes, “Who is this woman? What is her connection to Diana? Is she a friend or foe?” It’s hard to say for certain, but there are multiple possibilities here, including that she’s a DC Comics character.

The other big question about the title itself is gameplay. Gamers want to feel the power of the demigod warrior and explore her rather large section of the DCU.

Hopefully, we’ll get an update on the game soon enough.