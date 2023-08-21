Ed Boon Konfirms New Mortal Kombat 1 Gameplay Trailer at Gamescom

Gamescom is tomorrow, and there are many expectations about what will be shown. We know that Geoff Keighley will be heading up a showcase with various developers so they can show off their next or upcoming projects. We also know that major publishers like Xbox will have massive booths at the event, so everyone will have something to check out. But inevitably, gamers want specifics on what they can expect from the show. Thankfully, Ed Boon has made it clear that not only will Mortal Kombat 1 have a trailer at the show, but it’ll feature the reveal of four characters in the game.

As noted in the tweet below, not every character that will be shown is playable. Instead, we’ll get two roster characters alongside two Kameo characters. This will not damper any anticipation for the trailer, as each one has revealed characters and peeled back layers of the new world.

Opening Night Live at @gamescom is going to be a fun one for #MortalKombat1



Our new GamePlay trailer revealing TWO more fighters & TWO more Kameos will debut.



The show starts streaming Tuesday

8pm CET

7pm BST

2pm ET

11am PTpic.twitter.com/XHosRK8YU1 — Ed Boon (@noobde) August 20, 2023

In fact, in the last trailer, we got two characters in, Ashrah and Havik, who haven’t been seen since the initial 3D titles for the franchise. Ed Boon was happy to bring them back, so it’s possible that more from that era could arrive. Or, he might go back to some classic characters to make the roster more appealing to long-time players.

Either way, there are numerous directions this can take, thanks to the Kameo inclusions. Those characters will “assist” your main character in a fight and can even deliver their own Fatality.

Mortal Kombat 1 might seem like “another reboot” of the lore, which happened just three mainline titles ago, but the intent here is different. In this case, Fire God Liu Kang has been meticulously reworking the timeline to ensure certain fates for characters so that he can make a truly peaceful world.

He’s woven things so that enemies are now friends, or those who were outcasts now have a purpose. But as the trailers have hinted, things will not go the way he thinks. As we learn about this new world and the new dynamics the characters have been put in, it’ll be interesting to see how the plot pushes toward whatever endgame is coming.

For example, while we know Shang Tsung will be in the title, it’s unclear if he is the antagonist of the title or if someone else will take up that mantle.

Hopefully, the Gamescom trailer will give us more of an indication of that one way or another.