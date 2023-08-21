Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Get Every Legendary Armor & Shield

Legendary armor is especially rare in Baldur’s Gate 3. While there are plenty of incredible armor pieces to find throughout the game, only five that we’ve found so far are Legendary. They’re also all only found in Act 3, so you could be playing for 50+ hours before you find your first set of Legendary armor. And these armored outfits, gloves, helms and shields are absolutely worth tracking down. Instead of completing tricky puzzles, these artifacts are carried by powerful NPCs you’ll need to defeat. Take the Legendary loot for yourself — here’s where to find every piece of Legendary armor in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Legendary Armor only appears in Act 3 — with one small exception. All Legendary armor drops from specific powerful enemies, so you’ll need to complete quests for Shadowheart, Raphael, or explore the hidden depths of a prison to get all five Legendary armor pieces.

Helm of Balduran: Wyrm’s Rock Prison – Amazing helmet that grants critical and stun immunity, heals +2 HP every turn, and gives +1 AC. At Wyrm’s Rock Fortress, progress to the prison and check the suspicious left corner. There are two torches on opposite sides — turn them both off by interacting, then re-light them with lightning magic. This unlocks a secret path to the Wyrmway. Travel inside and defeat Ansur to acquire the Balduran’s Giantslayer Greatsword and this helmet.

Helldusk Armor: House of Hope – Powerful set of armor with 22 AC that grants the wearer proficiency, so even a magic-user can wear it easily. Dropped by defeating Raphael in the House of Hope during the quest Escape The Deal — if you take Raphael’s deal and fight him, you’ll earn this for victory. The House of Hope can be accessed by paying Helsik in the Devil’s Fee shop 20,000 gold.

Gloves of Soul Catching: House of Hope – Powerful gloves for unarmed characters. Heal 10 HP or grant advantage. Also dropped by Raphael in the House of Hope.

Viconia’s Walking Fortress Shield: House of Grief – Dropped by Viconia in the House of Grief, the Temple of Shar in Baldur’s Gate. You will automatically turn against this sect during the Shadowheart companion quest Daughter of Darkness. If you learn about Shadowheart’s origins from Nightsong in Act 2, you’ll be set to confront the followers of Shar in Baldur’s Gate. Defeat them to acquire this shield.

Mask of the Shapeshift: Reward for purchasing the Digital Deluxe Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3. Appears in a special bag in your Camp Storage. Gives you the power to Shapeshift at will.

That’s all the Legendary Armor we’ve found so far. When we find more, we’ll update this article with more information.