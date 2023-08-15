Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Recruit Minsc The Ranger

The most famous character of the Baldur’s Gate series has to be Minsc — a possibly insane human Ranger with a miniature giant space hamster named Boo. Minsc and his space hamster called Boo are the final recruitable party members in Baldur’s Gate 3. Minsc can be very easy to miss. If you don’t have Jaheira in your party, another unlockable recruit in Act 2, then recruiting Minsc seems to be impossible. This character is only for heroes… even if the weird voice in your head wants him dead immediately. Don’t listen to the voices and learn to love the Sword Coast’s weirdest crime lord. Here’s how to get Minsc to join your party.

How To Recruit Minsc

IMPORTANT NOTE: To recruit Minsc, you MUST recruit and have Jaheira in your party. During the quest described below.

One of the most famous characters in the series, Minsc and his space hamster Boo return as full party members in Baldur’s Gate 3. Minsc is a (maybe insane) Human Ranger that’s incredibly colorful — and if you want to unlock him, you’ll need to reach Act 3 in Baldur’s Gate.

Minsc can only be recruited in the Lower City of Baldur’s Gate in Act 3 .

can only be recruited in the of in . To find and recruit Minsc , go to the Counting House vault in the Lower City .

, go to the vault in the . Enter the Vault to encounter Minsc and cultists robbing the vault.

to encounter and cultists robbing the vault. Follow him into the Abandoned Cistern — read the note left on one body, or pass a Perception check to find a path to the sewer entrance.

— read the note left on one body, or pass a Perception check to find a path to the sewer entrance. In the dungeon, you’ll encounter a group of cultists. Defeat them and Minsc. You’ll then be given the option to let him live. He’ll join you after this battle is complete.

This quest is related to Jaheira’s companion quest. If you’re following her quest steps, you’ll automatically (eventually) encounter Minsc while on her quest ‘Aid the Underduke‘ — she’ll really want you to save him. Unfortunately, your Dream Stranger wants him very dead. Ignore him and we’ll have the addled Minsc back in our party.

Recruiting Minsc | Detailed Guide

Minsc can be encountered as a local problem in the city of Baldur’s Gate late in the story. You can only find him in Act 3 after completing the Shadow-Cursed Land storyline.

To find him, visit Sharess’s Caress Tavern and learn about the Guild Leader’s problems with the ‘Stone Lord‘ — or encounter a fight between gangs near the river. Aid the Guild to progress the quest ‘Aid the Underduke‘.

Travel to the Guildhall in the Lower City and talk to Nine-Fingers. She’s planning an ambush for the ‘Stone Lord’ and his men. To learn more, talk to Tut Thistlebog a drunk Guild member. He’ll reveal the location of the plot.

Travel to the Counting House and access the Vault . Talk to the receptionist NPC — you can convince them or open the vault another way. Either way, you’ll need to get through the vault security system.

and access the . Talk to the receptionist NPC — you can convince them or open the vault another way. Either way, you’ll need to get through the vault security system. To unlock the door leading to the innermost vaults, use Water + Lightning to spread the shock effect over the floor, opening the way forward.

Any lightning spell will shock the ground. You can use Water consumables and throw them, or use spells to generate water — or even create a floor of ice, melt the ice, then shock the puddle of water left behind.

Inside the vault, you’ll find a group of Bhaal Cultists and Minsc trapped inside a mimic monster. Minsc will escape — defeat the cultists and check their bodies for a note revealing the location of Minsc’s lair.

There’s an entrance deeper into the lair in the vault. Enter the Abandoned Cistern to encounter Minsc one more time. Defeat them and you’ll be given a choice to kill or spare them. If you have Jaheira in your party, she will strongly object to killing him. The Dream Visitor will suggest that you kill him.

If you spare him, he’ll join your party. You must have Jaheira in your party or he won’t join you.