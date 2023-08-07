Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Kill The Goblin Camp Leaders

Struggling to overcome the challenges of the Goblin Camp? Use these tricks to make the three leaders easier.

Your first major goal in Baldur’s Gate 3 is to defeat the three Goblin Camp Leaders. The three leaders are True Soul Gut, Minthara and Dror Ragzlin. Each leader is more difficult than the last and defeating them while they’re in the center of the castle surrounded by minions can be extremely difficult. To make each fight easier, you’ll need to trick each leader somehow — by luring them to different locations, you’ll be able to ambush them, making their battle so much easier to handle.

Before attempting this, you’ll need to infiltrate the Goblin Camp. You must be able to talk to the leaders without immediately initiating combat. There are methods you can use to make each battle easier — like hiring extra help, convincing animals to aid you, or convincing the right powerful allies to join you. You can even side with the Goblin Camp and help them destroy the druids. We’re going to assume you don’t want to follow that route here. This is how to make taking down each leader a little easier.

How To Sneak Into The Goblin Camp

The Goblin Camp is located far west of the Emerald Grove, past the Blighted Village. On the path to the camp, you’ll encounter a checkpoint guarded by goblins and wargs.

Talk to the Goblins and assert your authority. Using your Illithid Power you can convince the goblins you’re a True Soul and a follower of the Absolute .

Alternatively, if you're a Drow the goblins will invite you in immediately.

You can only use Illithid Mind Power once per Long Rest — and this ability will be important for manipulating the bosses. Luckily the Goblin Camp is packed with food you can take from crates.

If you fail any of the methods below, you can still fight the leaders in the Shattered Sanctum , the interior of the Goblin Camp . Fighting with their full retinue is challenging — make it easier by freeing Halsin .

How To Free Halsin: You can get a 5th guest party member by going to the Worg Pens. The pens are up past Volo's cage. Inside this room, defeat the goblins and prevent them from escaping to avoid alerting the entire camp. Halsin is in a cage, appearing in Bear Form.

That’s a last resort. Hopefully you’ll be able to use your cunning to lure each leader to a safer location. Next, we’ll cover strategies to make each boss easier — in order of difficulty.

How To Kill True Soul Gut

True Soul Gut is the priestess at the entrance to the Shattered Sanctum. She’s the first leader you’ll meet in the large chamber. She is also the weakest and easier to defeat without too much extra help.

Talk to True Soul Gut and become branded by the cult.

and become by the cult. After that, tell her about your Tadpole condition . She’ll offer a cure.

. She’ll offer a cure. Next, she’ll walk to a small room alone. If you talk to her, she’ll ask your party to leave you behind.

Don’t talk to her. Instead, prepare your party and close the entrance door. She’s alone in this room.

Ambush her with your full party in this room, before talking or agreeing to go solo and be drugged. It is easy to defeat her in one turn before she can call for nearby reinforcements.

If you continue, she will poison you with sleep potion and move your character into her torture chamber personally. You’ll need to sneak out — but this interior is guarded by Gut’s powerful bodyguard. She has more health than Gut! Better to kill her before she’s prepared.

How To Kill Minthara

Located the deepest in the Shattered Sanctum, Minthara is a recruitable party member that will only join if you side with her in the Emerald Grove conflict. To make fighting her easier, you’ll need to ambush her outside the Goblin Camp. This leads to a Level 5 battle against a large force, but you will have a strong advantage.

Talk to Minthara and show her the location of the Emerald Grove .

You'll seemingly betray the grove by making this choice. She'll ask you to infiltrate the Emerald Grove yourself. Agree to infiltrate and open the gate from the inside. Most of your party will strongly disapprove.

to infiltrate and open the gate from the inside. Most of your party will strongly disapprove. To warn the Druids , talk to Halsin in the Warg Pens (if you’ve freed him already) and he’ll immediately return to the Emerald Grove . You’ll need to go through all of his dialogue options before you can tell him about the raid.

Take a Long Rest and then return to the Emerald Grove. Talk to Zevlor — he'll explain his plan to hide oil barrels. Side with him, and then blow the horn when you're ready.

and then return to the . Talk to — he’ll explain his plan to . Side with him, and then when you’re ready. Minthara will mentally contact you. Betray her and agree to side with the refugees.

During this raid, you can dip arrows into the burning bonfires to create fire arrows. Shoot the hidden barrels and ignite the oil with fire.

Alternatively , simply kill Minthara in her war room. She one wandering ally, an eyeball, and a minion. The minion is weak and won’t pose a threat.

Hide around the rocks near her location, and prepare for battle. Lay traps, oil or other traps. Apply Sleep, Poison, Burning, or any other Status Effect you can. Throw Grease to slow her down or use Stop Person.

Anything to stop or slow Minthara is required. Play keep away, or lure her near the ledge then shove her off for an instant kill. If you wait until the wandering Eye is far away, it won’t alert guards until it return. If you’re tucked deep in the chamber, even if it calls for reinforcements, none will hear.

How To Kill Dror Ragzlin

In the large ritual chamber, you’ll encounter Dror Ragzlin performing a magical rite on a Mind Flayer. To weaken him, you’ll need a charge of your Illithid Powers. Approach Dror Ragzlin for the first time prepared. After the ritual is complete, you won’t get a second chance.

Watch the incantation as the Hobgoblin Boss demands answers. The body will awaken. Use a [ Wisdom ] roll to take over his mind.

Ask 'What did your killer want?' and 'Why Were The Gith Chasing That Ship' and 'Who Is The Absolute?' — otherwise, Dror will recognize you. If you are recognized, you can pass another check to convince him it wasn't you.

Once Dror is calmed down, we can use a few tricks to even the odds.

You can pay money to hire Ogres to aid you in this fight.

to aid you in this fight. When you approach Dror’s room, you’ll see a prisoner about to be executed. If you rescue him, he’ll get the two giant spiders to attack the Goblins. Very helpful. You can also use Speak To Animals to talk to the spiders and convince them to attack.

room, you’ll see a prisoner about to be executed. If you rescue him, he’ll get the two giant spiders to attack the Goblins. Very helpful. You can also use to talk to the spiders and convince them to attack. In the room, use two archers — anyone equipped with bows — and perform sneak attacks from the high rafters. With the range, you’ll be able to get sneak attack critical hits every turn.

And finally, if you’ve cleared the rest of the camp and haven’t alerted Dror yet, go to the study storage room near the Shattered Sanctum entrance. You can move multiple Firewine and Smokepowder barrels into the area. If Dror isn’t alerted and is still passive, you can place these freely then initiate the battle.