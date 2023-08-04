Reptile Might Be Confirmed For Mortal Kombat 1 At EVO

EVO 2023 has kicked off today and will continue throughout the weekend. This is the fighting game tournament if you’re unfamiliar with the event. Players gather to attempt to go through matches from a series of popular fighting games. Those games include everything from Guilty Gear Strive, Street Fighter 6, Tekken 7, Dragon Ball FighterZ, to Mortal Kombat 11. That’s just a brief look at some of the video games featured at the tournament. But between the fights, you might spot a reveal. It looks like Ed Boon has something planned for Mortal Kombat fans at this year’s event.

Mortal Kombat 1 is getting pushed heavily with marketing materials. Just last weekend, we had the trailer drop for Geras, who is making a return. The reveals are now slowing down as it seems that we might get a trailer drop this weekend featuring the character reveal of Reptile. This, of course, comes from Ed Boon, who tweeted out to fans recently. Fans of the franchise who follow Ed Boon know that this individual has no problem making teases for future video games. Recently, the individual took to Twitter and snapped a photo of two fast-food chain restaurants asking followers what this picture has in common with EVO.

What does this restaurant have in common with EVO ??pic.twitter.com/rQbuCM6QJD — Ed Boon (@noobde) August 4, 2023

While fans might have been scratching their heads, it’s been cracked by one Reddit user. Reddit user Bsisbeke revealed that Ed Boon had previously tweeted that Reptile was born in this location over three decades ago. So it looks like we will be seeing Reptile make a trailer debut at some point during this event. That should have some fans eager to see just what the new fatality will look like for this character. But we’ll have to continue waiting for the trailer to drop right now.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on the Mortal Kombat franchise, this next installment is a perfect jumping point. After Mortal Kombat 11, the developers over at NetherRealm Studios opted to bring out a soft reboot. The next major release will be Mortal Kombat 1, which follows a new timeline. As a result, some of the characters we’ve come to know over the years may be a bit different here. They could hold different allegiances, but we’ll have to wait and see how the storyline plays out when the game drops.

Meanwhile, the gameplay should be familiar to fans of the franchise. There are still over-the-top fatalities to pull off and a wide selection of characters to choose from. Players will even find a feature called Kameo Fighters which are secondary characters that can lend a hand for a quick combo. Mortal Kombat 1 is currently slated to launch into the marketplace on September 19, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find it available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.