Mortal Kombat 1 EVO Trailer Introduces The Banished

NetherRealm seems confident they can get us to care about these characters.

NetherRealm Studios have shared their Banished trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 at this year’s EVO.

The Banished is an interesting trailer for Mortal Kombat fans, certainly showing that the studio has become confident in how they have moved forward with the franchise, and in the new direction that they are taking it.

Each character introduced in this trailer is a deep cut in Mortal Kombat lore, but NetherRealm has seen it fit to introduce them as if they were household names like Sonya Blade and Goro. If you didn’t know who they were before, NetherRealm seems confident you’ll care about them now.

Let’s start with the most famous one. Reptile has been around as long as the original 1992 Mortal Kombat, but as a hidden character that was literally added in with a version update (which involved literally shipping and upgrading arcade boards all those years ago). In the original timeline, Reptile was the last of his race, and enslaved by Shao Khan, and later Shinnok. In Mortal Kombat Deception, he even took center stage as the vessel for that game’s lead antagonist, Onaga. But of course, like everyone, he died in the events of Mortal Kombat Armageddon.

In the 2011 alternate timeline, Reptile is humanized. First serving under Shao Khan, and then Kotal Khan, Reptile proves his loyalty to Kotal is one of the few genuine things about him.

In this new timeline, it seems we will see what Reptile could be like as a hero. This time, Liu Kang’s intervention has made it so that Reptile’s species thrives, but he himself is outcast for his ability to shapeshift into a human appearance.

Ashrah was introduced in Mortal Kombat Deception, one of many characters that fleshed out its complex mythology. She was a demoness serving Quan Chi, but unlike the others, she had a conscience. Ashrah would eventually get her hands on a holy sword called the Kriss blade. Using the Kriss, she purifies the other demons, working her way to ascend from Netherrealm and into the realm of the Gods.

Ashrah wasn’t in the 2011 timeline, so she is reintroduced her after nearly two decades. Her storyline seems to be more or less the same, though in this timeline, she is introduced much earlier in the story. She also looks more mortal than he near divine appearance in the original timeline. Liu Kang convinces both Reptile and Ashrah to join his side.

Finally, there is Havik, who is no hero, but like Ashrah, was introduced in Mortal Kombat Deception. He is an anarchist, who seeks to destroy the order of his world Seido. He technically appeared in the 2011 timeline, but only in the Mortal Kombat comic book. In Mortal Kombat 1, his story is essentially the same, but he does feature a sick, twisted change.

Havik’s ability is to twist and tear his body parts as part of his fighting style. In Mortal Kombat Deception, that just meant he could spin his torso 180 degrees, or turn his legs the other way. In Mortal Kombat 1, it means he has exposed flesh around his mouth and he tears of his own arm to use as a weapon.

These reinventions of Mortal Kombat’s lesser known characters reflect both the maturity of the developers who have figured out what they want to do with them after all these years, and also that abovementioned confidence that they are telling a story gamers will care about. This Mortal Kombat may be as grisly as before, but there’s going to be more substance underneath that bone.

Mortal Kombat 1 will be released on September 14, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows, on Steam and Epic Games Store.

You can watch the trailer below.