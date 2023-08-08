Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Craft Healing Potions

Healing in Baldur’s Gate 3 doesn’t come cheap. If you want to fully heal your party between battles and restore spell charges, you’ll need to return to your Camp for a Long Rest — which costs 40 Camp Supplies to perform. You can learn all about healing the party here, but if you want to stock up on consumable potions to use in battle, you’ll want to start crafting Healing Potions.

Below is a beginner’s guide to help you start crafting with the alchemy tab. Materials and ingredients are light, and you can collect dozens of them just from exploring the environment. To craft healing potions specifically, you’ll need the following items — and you can even find a written recipe in the Blighted Village. Get started crafting and learn why you should collect every ingredient you find with the full guide below.

More Baldur’s Gate 3 guides:

Beginner Guide | All Origin Companions | Recruit Minthara | Best Magic Items In Act 1 | Owlbear Companion | Perfect Pickpocket Guide | Oathbreaker Paladin Subclass | How To Cure Gale | How To Rescue Halsin | Kill The Goblin Camp Leaders | Assassin & Gloomstalker Tips | Defiled Temple Puzzle

Potions of Healing Crafting Guide

Healing Potions are one of the most important tools in your Act 1 arsenal. If you want to stay alive for long, you’ll want a steady supply of Healing Potions — you can buy them or craft them. And crafting them is the more economical choice.

How To Buy Healing Potions: Healing Potions can be purchased from the NPC vendor in the Emerald Grove or in the Goblin Camp. Depending on your choices, you may lose access to one of these vendors.

Potions aren’t very cheap. They don’t heal for much, but even a little healing goes a long way in the middle of battle. Healing Potions restore 4~10 HP and are used as a Bonus Action so you can attack, move and still down a healing potion on your turn. You can even game the system to earn more.

Healing Potions & Revivify Scroll Trick: You can also easily purchase Healing Potions and get cheap Revivify Potions with Whithers. At the camp, purchase a Hireling for 100 Gold. Each one is carrying x2 Healing Potions and x1 Revivify Scroll.

Crafting Potions requires finding materials and extracting — and you’ll need a specific material to make potions.

How To Craft Potions

To craft, open the inventory menu and select the Alchemy Tab. After collecting resources, press the [Extract All Ingredients] button in the bottom-left corner of the menu. This converts raw materials into ingredients — items you find in the environment, often different types of grass or mushroom — are materials that must be extracted first. Usually, you’ll need x3 materials to create x1 ingredient.

Healing Potion Recipe Location: In the Blighted Village, enter the doctor’s house. This is a large house with a counter full of ingredients. On the desk, there’s a sign and a paper with the Healing Potion ingredients recipe.

Open the Alchemy Tab and select Potion of Healing under the Potions option. Collecting a Rogue’s Morsel will automatically unlock the recipe. To craft, you need the following ingredients.

Healing Potion Recipe :

: x1 Salts of Rogue’s Morsel -> Requires x3 Rogue’s Morsel (Extracted).

-> Requires x3 Rogue’s Morsel (Extracted). x1 Suspension [Any] -> Requires x3 Mergrass, Laculate or Bullywug Trumpet.

Any Suspension ingredient can be used to craft Potions of Healing — the most common suspension are Mergrass and Bullywug Trumpet. Mergrass is common everywhere in Act 1, look for tall grass. Bullywug Trumpets are glowing plants that are commonly found underground or in the Underdark.

The most important ingredient is Rogue’s Morsel. This plant appears all over the Act 1 overworld map and can be found in the ingredients when searching alchemist labs or other wizard facilities. They more commonly appear in the south of the Act 1 map — look near the swamps south of Blighted Village to find more.