Street Fighter 6 Is Getting A TMNT Crossover This Week

Street Fighter 6 fans are getting a new crossover event to enjoy starting tomorrow. Those wanting to grab the latest gear might be keen on checking out the most recent trailer. Capcom has unveiled that their latest fighting game will cross over with the iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise. This IP will be offering a few pieces of content that you can take advantage of, and it starts tomorrow. Here’s what you need to know!

If you’re interested in the official Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle gear, then get ready. This crossover popped up after the recent cinematic film just dropped into theaters, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. But with this crossover, players are able to grab new titles, gear emotes, TMNT stamps, in-game device wallpapers, and camera frames in Photo Mode, along with customizing your avatar into your favorite Ninja Turtle. That might be something you’re interested in checking out if you’re jumping into the game tomorrow, August 8, 2023.

Of course, that wasn’t the only big reveal from Capcom regarding Street Fighter 6. The development team also revealed that A.K.I. will be coming into the game as another character release for Year 1. You can check out their character tease trailer right here. But we know that this character has a strong tie to Rashid’s enemy, F.A.N.G. What exactly they may be up to for this game remains a mystery right now. Meanwhile, we also know that this character release is not slated to release until sometime this Autumn, so we’ll again have to wait for more information on their release to be unveiled.

With that said, if you haven’t picked up Street Fighter 6, this game was just released back in June of this year. Capcom developed the installment using their RE Engine and has since launched the title for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, and there are even plans to bring this game out into the arcades. However, the arcade release is only slated for the Japanese market. Those who want a bit more insight into the can check out our Before You Buy footage right here. We offer some gameplay footage along with our overall impressions of the game.