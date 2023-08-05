How To Heal Your Party In Baldur’s Gate 3

If you want to stay alive in Baldur's Gate 3, you are going to have to make the most out of your healing options.

Not being dead is a great way to be in Baldur’s Gate 3. Death is a general inconvenience your way to avoid at all costs as recovering from death is pretty darn costly (see our revival guide for more on that pickle). The best way to avoid death, then, is to keep your HP topped up with the wonderful power of healing.

Healing is widely available in Baldur’s Gate 3, but as a new player, you may be wondering where it comes from. You may also not be fully aware of all of the avenues for regeneration there are in the game. This guide is going to go through some of the best ways to stay in tip-top condition.

Healing Potions

It should be no surprise that healing potions heal you in Baldur’s Gate 3. The stronger the potion, the more HP you will heal. It’s rather self-explanatory. However, the nature of Baldur’s Gate 3’s wonderful physics system makes healing potions far more interesting than you might initially think.

At a glance, you click on your potion and you drink it. Bish, bash, bosh, you have escaped death once again. The thing is, drinking a Potion takes up a decent chunk of your available action allowance during combat, and only the person holding the potion can actually drink it.

That’s where being a bit tricky comes in handy. You can throw potions at yourself and allies to receive (or give) the healing benefits from a distance. Not only that but throwing a potion takes fewer actions to perform, allowing you to heal when the game would otherwise deny your attempts. Simply go into your inventory, right-click on the potion you want to throw, and then select Throw. Simple.

Healing Spells

Outside of potions, healing spells are the next most common method of healing, although they come at a pretty substantial cost. Healing spells are very powerful as they don’t cost money, but in exchange, they drain your available spell charges – a very valuable resource. Every heal you cast is a spell you could have used on dealing damage.

Not only that, but healing spells tend to have limitations. For example, Healing Touch can only be used in close proximity to the target you want to heal. A ranged heal, like Healing Word, can be used from a distance, but it also heals less. You’ll find this a common theme among healing spells. As a general rule, we liked ranged healing over touch-based, but we also preferred to avoid healing spells in general.

Bard Nonsense

Bards are very useful characters as they allow you to have a bit of a jack-of-all-trades character. They have access to all manner of magic, including the aforementioned healing magic. They also gain access to some powerful Songs.

The second song you learn as a bard allows your party to take a Short Rest, without actually using one of your precious Short Rest charges. Think of it like an ability that heals every party member for half their HP. Very powerful indeed.

Short Rests

Speaking of Short Rests, you can also take a Short Rest to replenish your HP. This will heal a large chunk of each party member’s HP and it will be instantaneous. The downside is that you can only use this outside of combat and you can only use it twice per day.

As a general rule of thumb, I prioritised using Short Rests over any potion or spell as the resource cost of a Short Rest is practically non-existent outside of its day-based restrictions.

Long Rests

Finally, we have Long Rests. Unlike Short Rests, Long Rests completely heal your party. However, the downside is that you need to use food supplies. In all of your time playing Baldur’s Gate 3, we have never had a food crisis, so you are fairly free to rest away. We would recommend using it to recover spell charges more than anything else, although that is for another guide at another time.

That's all we have for Baldur's Gate 3 for now.