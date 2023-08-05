How To Replenish Your Spell Charges In Baldur’s Gate 3

Running out of spells can be a death sentence for your mages in Baldur's Gate 3, so you better learn how to replenish your charges.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is heavily based on the fifth edition of Dungeons & Dragons. This can be seen and felt just about everywhere, but where it’s most keenly tangible is in its magic system. Unlike most games, Baldur’s Gate 3 doesn’t use a standard Mana system. No, instead, the game opts for a Spell Charge system that is pulled straight from the tabletop.

Because of this, each spell will use a level-based Charge, with every spell in a level being worth one universal “charge”. Once you burn all of your level 1 spells, you won’t be able to cast any more spells from that portion of your spellbook. However, you will be able to cast any spells of level 2 and above. It’s quite an interesting balancing act, but you will inevitably run out. This guide will help you replenish your spells so your mages stay in tip-top shape.

More Baldur’s Gate 3 content:

5 Best Magic Items In Act 1 | Owlbear Companion | Perfect Pickpocket Guide | Oathbreaker Paladin Subclass | How To Cure Gale

Long Rest

The most common way to replenish your spells is to simply have a Long Rest. To do this you will need to return to camp and use 40 Supplies. This represents the food required to keep your party fit and healthy. Unlike every other method in this guide, Long Rests will always fully restore your magic and it is by far the most efficient way of getting your mages ready for a fight.

You will want to avoid over-using this system, however. Supplies are fairly common, but if you are going all-out and throwing spells without thought, you will be forced to rest more. This will rapidly deplete your stores and could leave you without a means to recover later on.

Arcane Recovery

Another method that can be used is Arcane Recovery. This is only accessible to Wizards, however, it is very useful in a pinch. It allows the Wizard to replenish a single spell at any level. This might seem rather weak as it’s only one spell, but considering how powerful spells are, this ability can turn the tide of an upcoming battle.

We saw it more as a way to delay a Long Rest, so it allowed us to fight longer without burning precious supplies. Very useful indeed.

Short Rest (Conditional)

Now, as a general rule, spells don’t replenish during a Short Rest. However, there are some classes that laugh in the face of that rule. Sorcerers spring to mind first. Early on in their career, they won’t regenerate much as the number of spells they get back is equal to half their current level. The stronger they get, however, the more powerful this unique ability becomes.

The biggest downside to this ability is that you can only do it once per day. Think of it as a heavily nerfed Long Rest that doesn’t take up any resources. This ability alone makes Sorcerers incredibly efficient across multiple skirmishes or larger battles.

That’s all we have for Baldur’s Gate 3 for now. Be sure to check out our other guides and lists for more Baldur’s Gate content.