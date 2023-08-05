Baldur’s Gate 3: Everything You Need To Know About Inspiration

If you want to get the most out of the systems Baldur's Gate 3, you are going to have to role-play to fullest.

Roleplaying is at the heart of Baldur’s Gate 3 and it influences just about everything the game wants to do. Whilst a lot of this will be on display during combat, there are several mechanics that specifically work outside of combat and are key to getting the most out of your experience with the game.

Inspirations are one such system, and they are purely there to reward you for staying in character. This guide is going to go over how Inspirations work, what they do, and more importantly, how you can get them.

More Baldur’s Gate 3 content:

5 Best Magic Items In Act 1 | Owlbear Companion | Perfect Pickpocket Guide | Oathbreaker Paladin Subclass | How To Cure Gale

What Are Inspirations In Baldur’s Gate 3

Inspirations are a resource that allows you to more effectively conduct Skill Checks. Everything from conversions to picking locks can be buffed with Inspirations, and having a few ready to burn is always a good idea.

Inspirations allow you to reroll the result of any dice rolled during a Skill Check. Not only that, but if you have multiple Inspirations ready to go, you could repeatedly attempt to reroll failures without actually suffering a failure. That is assuming you eventually pass, of course.

Due to the nature of Inspirations, you want to save them for key moments – those times when failure simply isn’t an option. Extremely difficult Skill Checks are obvious examples, but sometimes rerolling an easy Skill Check you failed due to bad luck can also be worth the investment if the situation calls for it.

How To Get Inspiration In Baldur’s Gate 3

The trick with Inspirations is that you get them fairly frequently, but only if you are staying in character OR doing things that directly benefit your allies and what they are trying to accomplish.

For example, if you are playing as a Bard, you would gain Inspiration when you use your wit and guile to deceive an unwitting target. Similarly, if you help Gale acquire powerful artefacts or gain arcane knowledge, you will also gain Inspiration.

Basically, the more you do in Baldur’s Gate 3, the more Inspiration will come your way. Staying in character and playing to the party’s strengths only speeds up that process.

That’s all we have for Baldur’s Gate 3 for now. Be sure to check out our other guides and lists for more Baldur’s Gate content.