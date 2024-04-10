Slay the Spire 2 Officially Announced, Coming Early 2025

The 2,000 hours we have logged is finally paying off.

The roguelike deck-builder to end all roguelike deck-builders is finally getting a sequel. Slay the Spire 2 is gearing up to release in early access in 2025.

A brief teaser has been released alongside the exciting announcement made at the Triple-I Initiative showcase today, featuring stunning animation that has us ready to spend another thousand hours in front of our computer screen.

According to the trailer, players can look forward to the return of the Ironclad and Silent classes, though the beloved Defect is nowhere to be seen. Instead, a brand-new character, The Necrobinder, appears, with the official description reading “a wandering lich who seeks to bind the forgotten corpse. Calls up on her trusty left hand, Osty in combat.”

Developed by the American indie studio Mega Crit and published by Humble Bundle, Slay the Spire was first released in early access for PC in late 2017. An official release didn’t come until January 2019, and it was later ported to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and mobile devices. A board game adaptation is currently in development.

In the game, players select one of four characters and must fight their way through multiple procedurally generated floors. Combat is conducted using collectible cards, with players earning new cards as they progress during each playthrough.

The first title was nominated for numerous awards upon its release, including Best Indie Game at the 2019 Golden Joystick Awards, Most Innovative Gameplay at the Steam Awards 2019, and Outstanding Achievement in Game Design at the 23rd Annual D.I.C.E. Awards in 2020.

Slay the Spire 2 will be released in early access sometime in 2025.