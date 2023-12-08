27 Roguelike Games That Will Have You Craving More

Roguelike games have something to offer every gamer. One thing that sets them apart from titles in other genres is their replay value. However, there’s such a huge variety of roguelike games out there these days that it can be hard to know which one to pick up first. We’ve compiled a list of our favorite roguelike games that are bound to tempt you to go on just one more run. Did your favorite make the cut? Read on to find out.

#27 Risk of Rain Returns

Platform: PC Switch

Release Date: November 08, 2023

When it comes to certain titles, getting a remaster may not seem like the most important thing. But in the case of Risk of Rain Returns, it’s a chance for players to play the best version of one of the rogue-lite games you’ll find on the market.

We don’t just say that because of the visuals, though; those have been improved. The team behind the game did everything they could to improve gameplay, multiplayer, players’ options, and more! You’ll have numerous new survivors you can control and have so many loot combinations you could play the game thousands of different ways! So why not try it out?

#26 Brotato

Platform: PC JUNE 23, 2023

Release Date: SWITCH AUGUST 03, 2023

There are many games that will have you fighting as some of the greatest warriors the universe has ever known. But has any of them ever had you be a potato warrior? This is not a joke. This is Brotato. The top-down shooter will feature you as the survivor of a crash landing on an alien world.

As you wait for your brethren to come get you, you must survive the onslaught of alien creatures that are coming to kill you. But fear not, Brotato! You can wield six weapons at once! So draw your weapons and mow down foes until your rescue comes!

#25 20 Minutes Till Dawn

Platform: PC

Release Date: JUNE 08, 2023

It must sound like an easy thing, right? To play a game for twenty minutes and not lose? But in 20 Minutes Till Dawn, you’ll find out really quickly why nothing in that game comes easy.

Your task is simple: you’ll pick a character from a roster and then give them certain “builds” to outfit them with weapons and abilities. Once the game starts, you’ll be overrun by monsters and must kill enough of them to last the time limit.

The better you do, the more you can upgrade your stuff. Even if you fail, you can pass on what you’ve gotten to the next character and make them better.

#24 Have a Nice Death

Platform: PC Switch

Release Date: March 22, 2023

Who’s up for another roguelike game with a unique setting and protagonist? In Have A Nice Death, you’ll play as Death. You know, the Grim Reaper? Bound to the realm known as Death Inc., you’re trying to maintain a nice work environment so you can do your job and then go take your vacation.

The problem? Your employees aren’t playing along. They’re ruining everything, and now you must go teach them why you don’t screw with Death.

You’ll battle through each department of Death Inc., and the better you do, the more abilities and items you’ll unlock. Can you bring your workplace back into control?

#23 Vampire Survivors

Publisher: poncle

Developer: poncle

Platform: PC

Release Date: December 2021

An action-packed, shoot-em-up style roguelike that’s all about timed survival, Vampire Survivors is currently in Early Access for PC. The aim of the game is to survive until dawn in the face of huge numbers of enemies, all the while trying to collect as much gold as you possibly can. As players progress through the fairly simplistic gameplay, they can unlock new characters, relics, and weapons to play with. This is a fairly new entry into the roguelike genre, so it will be interesting to see how it develops further into Early Access and into its full launch phase. Reception to the game has been excellent across the board, and for its extremely low price, it’s worth snagging.

#22 Into The Breach

Publisher: Subset Games

Developer: Subset Games

Platform: Nintendo Switch, Stadia, PC

Release Date: February 2018

Into the Breach was designed by the same team behind FTL: Faster Than Light and features a similar style, featuring top-down, turn-based strategy gameplay in a space-based setting. In this game, players must take control of giant mechs from the future and try to hold their own against an alien threat that wants to destroy humanity. Using a turn-based combat system, players will need to coordinate their team on each attempt, as every run creates different challenges and enemies. By starting again with each failure to save the world, players will begin an entirely new effort to hold off the enemy attacks.

#21 Warm Snow

Publisher: Bilibili

Developer: BadMudStudio

Platform: PC

Release Date: December 2021

Set against a backdrop of dark fantasy, Warm Snow is an action-based roguelike with gorgeously detailed artwork elements. Players will see themselves taking on the role of Warrior Bi-an, whose quest to save the world from destruction sees him facing off with the Five Great Clans. The premise of the ‘Warm Snow’ itself is an interesting one; anyone who breathed it in lost their mind and turned into a monster. Warm Snow sends players on an adventure through a range of different dungeons and looks absolutely stunning in its visual style. The game is currently in Early Access, with a free demo available to try out now on Steam.

#20 FTL: Faster Than Light

Publisher: Subset Games

Developer: Subset Games

Platform: PC

Release Date: September 2012

FTL: Faster Than Light is a top-down real-time-strategy roguelike game that’s set aboard a spaceship. You’re in charge of running your ship and trying to save the galaxy at the same time. This game combines complicated strategic thinking with a multitude of randomized events and enemies at each playthrough. All of this means that no two attempts to complete your mission will ever be the same. FTL: Faster Than Light also incorporates a range of text-based encounters into the gameplay, which creates plenty of interesting pauses for thought amongst the tactical choices you’ll need to make during the various combat encounters you’ll come up against.

#19 Risk Of Rain

Publisher: Chucklefish

Developer: Hopoo Games

Platform: PlayStation 4, PS Vita, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: November 2013

A 2013 platformer that sees players take on the role of the sole survivor of a crash-landing on an alien planet, Risk of Rain is an action-packed game with plenty of roguelike elements. Permadeath is a primary feature of this title, which has players fighting their way through various encounters on a mysterious extra-terrestrial world. Risk of Rain can be played in online co-op multiplayer as well as in single-player mode, which means there’s plenty of pixelated enjoyment to go around. Plus, with each run being totally different from the last, it’s impossible to get bored on this engaging alien-blasting adventure.

#18 Enter The Gungeon

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Developer: Dodge Roll

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, PC

Release Date: April 2016

A bullet hell-like fortress that constantly adapts to your gameplay awaits you in Enter the Gungeon. It’s a dungeon crawler that has gained a wealth of critical praise, with many gamers finding the challenge of battling their way through the evolving floors of the dungeons a real joy. Enter the Gungeon has a vast array of loot, weapons, treasures, and secrets to unlock as you take on the Cult of the Gundead, who are ready to defend their fortress to the bitter end. It’s also a great game to play in co-op mode, so grab a partner and strap in for some real roguelike gun-dungeon fun.

#17 Risk Of Rain 2

Publisher: Gearbox

Developer: Hopoo Games

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, PC

Release Date: March 2019

A gorgeously designed third-person shooter roguelike, Risk of Rain 2 is the sequel to the original Risk of Rain title. In this second installment in the series, players will find themselves on the run from some chaos-driven aliens as they try to escape a hostile planet. With plenty of loot to help you master your character and both multiplayer co-op and PvP modes, there’s plenty to do in this roguelike. Risk of Rain 2 is crammed full of challenging monster fights and colorful visuals, making the run (or fight) for your life an incredibly exciting and adrenaline-packed experience. It’s definitely a game with infinite replay value, especially given that your skill and overall power increase the more you play it.

#16 The Binding Of Isaac: Rebirth

Publisher: Nicalis

Developer: Nicalis, Edmund McMillen

Platform: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: November 2014

A distinctly original indie roguelike, The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth is widely acknowledged as being one of the best roguelike games in its genre. Players will find themselves playing as Isaac, a boy who has to fight his way through a range of randomly-generated dungeons as he tries to escape being sacrificed by his own mother. Pretty dark stuff. The game, however, has a ton of replay value due to the immense amount of content Isaac can collect and make use of in his fight to reach safety. A hybrid of RPG and shooter mechanics in a roguelike format, The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth is something of a cult classic.

#15 Crypt Of The NecroDancer

Publisher: Brace Yourself Games, Klei Entertainment

Developer: Brace Yourself Games

Platform: PlayStation 4, PS Vita, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: April 2015

Crypt of the NecroDancer does something quite unique, incorporating rhythm into your gameplay. In this award-winning roguelike, players need to move in time to the rhythm of the music as they fight their way past a barrage of dancing zombies, skeletons, and dragons, to name a few. Music plays a huge part in the USP of this roguelike adventure, and it’s even possible to use your own mp3 collection as the soundtrack to your game. Crypt of the NecroDancer also supports input for keyboard, controllers, and even a USB dance mat if you really want to get into the groove of the game!

#14 Noita

Publisher: Nolla Games

Developer: Nolla Games

Platform: PC

Release Date: October 2020

One of the more mythically-inspired entries into this list is Noita. This action-adventure roguelite title incorporates sorcery and magic into your adventures through a procedurally-generated world. The world of Noita is itself physically simulated down to the last pixel, meaning that each area is totally interactive and players can burn, melt, freeze, or explode parts of the world as they see fit. Players can also create their own magical offensive abilities by combining spells to ensure a unique toolbox of gameplay mechanics. This game is the ultimate in discovering new and original environments every time you play.

#13 Dead Cells

Dead Cells_20200211105139

Publisher: Motion Twin

Developer: Motion Twin

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: May 2017

An action-based platformer that’s inspired by Metroidvania, Dead Cells is a highly enjoyable roguelike that’s packed with engaging combat and a highly-detailed pixel art style. By fighting your way through a labyrinthine castle that’s constantly changing, Dead Cells gives players a chance to progressively explore a word that’s ever-shifting and filled with monsters. Of course, there’s the high replayability factor that comes with all roguelike games, and the ongoing fear of permadeath to add into the mix. In Dead Cells you’ll find combat that’s reminiscent of a Souls title, only in colorful 2D and a range of new challenges to face on each run.

#12 Wizard Of Legend

Publisher: Contingent99, Humble Bundle, Limited Run Games

Developer: Contingent99

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: May 2018

An action-packed roguelike that’s all about spellcasting, Wizard of Legend is a dungeon-crawling roguelike featuring fast-paced combat. Players will need to battle their way through many different and challenging encounters while mastering the art of quick movement and speedy spellcasting. On their quest to become a Wizard of Legend, players will enjoy some classic pixel art graphics as they venture through a ten-floor procedurally-generated dungeon. The game focuses on having players master the ‘arcana,’ a signature set of combat spells designed around six elemental forces. In mastering these spells, players can then customize their own playstyle by adding various magical relics that can upgrade their abilities.

#11 Nethack

Publisher: gurr, Bartlet Software, Gandreas Software

Developer: The NetHack DevTeam

Platform: PC

Release Date: July 1987

Perhaps the original game in the genre, Nethack is an open-source roguelike title that’s been available since its launch in 1987. It’s still playable today and is considered by many to be the best roguelike of all time. In Nethack, players can head through a range of procedurally-generated dungeon floors while collecting treasure, fighting enemies, and solving puzzles. The aim of the adventure is to survive your way through fifty different levels, locate the Amulet of Yendor, and try to escape. While it’s clearly the oldest entry on this list, Nethack is a surefire classic.

#10 Cult of the Lamb

Release date: August 11, 2022

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Developer: Massive Monster

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

If Cult of the Lamb sounds like a weird title, it is, but the action within it can’t be denied. Long story short, you were a lamb that was about to die. You were saved, but now have to pay off a debt you earned by creating a cult to follow you and do whatever you ask.

That will lead you to four different regions where certain “false prophets” now reside. Yeah, they need to go. And you and your followers will MAKE them go…away…for good…get the picture?

You’ll need to build up your flock of followers to make sure that they are strong enough for the task at hand, all the while going and building yourself up to be their one true god.

Think you can handle that?

#9 Stoneshard

Publisher: HypeTrain Digital

Developer: Ink Stains Games

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: November 2019

Stoneshard is a roguelike that incorporates turn-based combat with RPG elements. The game’s all about the challenging life of a medieval mercenary and sees players exploring a war-ravaged kingdom as they travel the open-world setting and learn more about its secrets. This game is a very roguelike title in style but it’s probably the only entry in this list that has a solid RPG and open-world feel to it as well. The graphics are beautifully detailed which helps to bring this world to life. If you’re into treasure hunting, fulfilling contracts, and questing without restrictions, you’ll probably enjoy this particular medieval-themed roguelike.

#8 Darkest Dungeon

Publisher: Red Hook Studios, Merge Games

Developer: Red Hook Studios, Sickhead Games

Platform: PC

Release Date: January 2016

Darkest Dungeon is a great choice of roguelike for players who enjoy playing under stressful conditions. A turn-based RPG with a distinctly dark and gothic vibe, this game is all about the effects adventuring can have upon a roster of heroes that players have to manage. The turn-based combat system puts an interesting spin on each run as well. Darkest Dungeon has an amazing art style and will have those who love a gothic style of historical horror obsessed with exploring the creepy haunted mansion the game is set in. This is a must-try for players who enjoy a bit of strategic character management in their roguelike adventures.

#7 Slay The Spire

Publisher: Mega Crit Games

Developer: Mega Crit Games

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: November 2017

Slay the Spire combines deckbuilding and roguelikes to create a truly original entry into this list. As a single-player deckbuilding game, players must choose their cards wisely in order to do battle with and defeat a range of enemies. As players set out on their path up the Spire, the layout of their journey will change each time, as will the cards and relics that can be collected on each run. Seeing your deck of cards blast away the enemies is pretty satisfying stuff, so this game will have a particular appeal to those who enjoy their roguelike games with a good deal of strategic thinking.

#6 Neon Abyss

Publisher: Team17, Yooreka Studio (China)

Developer: Veewo Games

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: July 2020

Neon Abyss feels a lot closer to a classic roguelike game with its run-and-gun shooter mechanics. However, this game has much more of a modern-day look and feel to it, as the colorful 2D graphics give this side-scrolling adventure an almost futuristic vibe. Neon Abyss takes players on a journey through a series of procedurally-generated dungeon rooms as they try to make their way into the Abyss and hunt down the powerful New Gods. There’s a huge variety of perks and weapons to explore as well as a massive amount of unlockable content to discover as players progress deeper into the game with each run.

#5 Gunfire Reborn

Publisher: Duoyi Games

Developer: Duoyi Games

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: May 2020

Gunfire Reborn is a more modern-looking game when compared to many in this genre and its adventures follow a level-based system. In addition, it’s one of the roguelikes in this list that also features FPS-style gameplay during exploration. In Gunfire Reborn, players can venture through a range of procedurally-generated levels either in single-player mode or in online co-op mode (for up to 4 players). There’s a roster of heroes for players to choose from and take on their differing level runs, as of course, every restart of the game brings brand new experiences and challenges. The game also plays on a lot of RPG elements to give Gunfire Reborn a bit of a different feel from many of the roguelike games on this list.

#4 Children Of Morta

Publisher: 11 Bit Studios

Developer: Dead Mage

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: September 2019

An action-based RPG with roguelike elements, Children of Morta takes players on an adventure as a family of heroic characters. This entry into our list of roguelikes makes real use of storytelling in the gameplay and sees players questing against the influx of an incoming corruption. There’s plenty of dungeon-crawling action to be had in this game, but Children of Morta‘s visual style certainly sets it apart from some of the other roguelike games on this list. If you enjoy playing as different characters to get a fully rounded angle on a narrative experience, then this game might just tick your boxes.

#3 Spelunky 2

Publisher: Mossmouth

Developer: Mossmouth, Blitworks

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: September 2020

The sequel to the hit original, Spelunky 2 is a roguelike platformer packed full of the same random challenges that made its predecessor so successful. In Spelunky 2, players will find themselves hunting for treasure and searching for missing family members on the moon. Exploring a myriad of different areas packed with treasure, traps, enemies and items is never the same adventure twice in this game. Design-wise Spelunky 2 is gorgeous to look at and is filled with engaging character interactions that make this game’s world feel more alive. While a great roguelike for those new to the genre, it brings a lot of challenges along with it.

#2 Returnal

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Housemarque

Platform: PlayStation 5

Release Date: April 2021

A game that’s won multiple awards, including a BAFTA for Best Game, Returnal is a third-person shooter roguelike that’s won a wealth of praise from gamers and critics alike. Combining psychological horror and space exploration, Returnal is an adventure through a constantly evolving world. As the protagonist Selene, it is your job to try and find your way off the planet you’ve been stranded on amidst the time loop. As players try to break free of the chaos of this seemingly never-ending time loop, they’ll encounter challenging difficulty levels that provide plenty of replay value.

#1 Hades

Publisher: Supergiant Games, Take-Two Interactive, Private Division

Developer: Supergiant Games

Platform: Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: September 2020

Hades is a stand-out entry on this list. As the winner of multiple Game Of The Year awards through the latter part of 2020 and into early 2021, it is a masterclass in how a roguelike dungeon crawler can cut through to appeal to gamers who may not normally play the roguelike genre. In Hades, you play as Zagreus on a quest to escape the underworld. With each death (and you’ll have many), you grow stronger, more skilled, and unlock more knowledge and secrets along the way. Hades is a fantastic game and will definitely satisfy any roguelike fan’s appetite.