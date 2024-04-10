Wii U Games Can Still Be Played…With These Extra Steps

The Nintendo Wii U and 3DS stores have recently closed just earlier this week. It was a sad day for many as these consoles were the beginning of an amazing era of video gaming and now it is time to let it go and we begin a new. With the Nintendo Switch, it is one of the biggest and most popular consoles from Nintendo, which has led the company to so many cool things, it is still sad to watch older consoles die.

On the day the online servers went down, players stayed online as long as possible which led to players being able to stay on the servers longer after the servers went down. However, as many might have speculated, players have officially figured out a way to play online once again.

Nevertheless, this would involve players using some sources that not everyone is comfortable with. Pretend Network was announced just a little bit after the shutdown of the servers, this is supposed to be a way for people to play certain games online, according to Insider Gaming. This is supposed to act as a way for players to not to do a lot of hard stuff to their console or hacking. Below is a statement from Pretendo Network.

“Found by our very own shutterbug, this exploit allows users to connect to Pretendo Network from a stock Wii U, with no homebrew or custom firmware at all; only a DNS change,” they said. “We’ve been holding on to this exploit for this day for quite some time, in case Nintendo decided to issue patches for it.

“Select services which use their own SSL libraries are unsupported. This includes several 3rd-party titles like WATCH_DOGS and YouTube, as well as titles which run in an embedded browser like TVii, the eShop, and the Miiverse applet. Miiverse functionality IN GAMES is still supported through SSSL!”

It is recommended to still be careful using sources like this, as we aren’t sure all what it could cause that might not be good.