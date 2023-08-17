Mortal Kombat 1 Pre-Order Beta Weekend Details Unveiled

Update:

Mortal Kombat 1 has quite a few fans eager for its release. After all, Mortal Kombat is a massive fighting franchise. Spanning decade’s worth of video game content to enjoy, we’re all gearing up for that next installment. Some of you might have already pre-ordered a copy of the game. If that’s the case, you might be interested in knowing just when you can expect the pre-order beta. Fortunately, a new trailer just dropped, highlighting some details that you will want to take note of for this weekend.

As mentioned, this is a pre-order beta, so you’ll need to have a pre-ordered copy of the game, whether that’s the Standard, Premium, or Collector’s edition of the game. Likewise, if you’re wondering how exactly you can redeem the beta, then you can follow the guides provided in the FAQ section right here. This will highlight where you pre-ordered the game and the steps to ensure you’re able to enjoy the beta when it kicks off this weekend. Regardless, if you have that set, then you’ll want to make a note that the pre-order beta doesn’t actually take place until August 18, 2023.

Furthermore, while this game is coming to Nintendo Switch and PC, you won’t have access to the beta on those platforms. Instead, this beta will only be available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. You’ll also find that there won’t be any crossplay between these two platforms during the beta. Another aspect to keep in mind when going through this beta is that an internet connection is required to participate.

When it comes to the different game modes available, this beta will include 1 vs. 1 online multiplayer, a limited single-player Klassic Towers mode where you’ll battle against AI opponents. With that said, those who participate in the 1 vs. 1 online multiplayer will need access to PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold.

As for all the progress you make during this beta, you’ll unfortunately lose it. This progress is said to not carry over onto the main game when it launches. The beta will kick off on August 18, 2023, at 11 AM EDT. This beta will run through Monday, August 21, 2023, at 11 AM EDT. Of course, the Mortal Kombat 1 official launch is not until September 19, 2023. At launch, you can expect the game on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.