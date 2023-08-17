Is Quake 2 Remastered On Game Pass?

Quake 2 Remastered is finally here after years of rumour and speculation. Now it's on Xbox players are asking if it's coming to Game Pass.

Words can nary describe how instrumental Quake 2 was to not only the FPS genre but gaming as a whole. Visually, technically, and mechanically the game was a marvel of its time, and frankly, even to this day, holds up remarkably. Despite that legacy, it has remained mostly untouched. That is, until now.

Quake 2 got a surprise remaster and shadow drop, and it’s now on just about every platform known to man. It looks better, plays better, and is jam-packed with new features that elevate it above its already lofty base form from 1997. Now that it’s released on Xbox, however, people want to know whether or not it is on Game Pass.

Is Quake 2 Remastered Coming To Game Pass?

We are happy to say that yes, Quake 2 Remastered is not only coming to Game Pass, but it’s already there. It was shadow-dropped on the day the game was announced, and therefore, is free to download by anyone subscribed to Microsoft’s subscription service.

The game comes fully featured, rocking enhanced visuals, new mechanics, missing content, and every expansion pack ever released for Quake 2 as standard. Not only that, but Nightdive has even collaborated with Machine Games to bring a whole new expansion to Quake 2, expanding the game for the first time in decades. All of that, and there’s still more as for the first time the unique standalone port, Quake 2 64, is included and fully remastered.

This is by far the most content-rich remaster we have seen in a long time – possibly ever even. With it being freely available on Xbox and PC Game Pass, there is no reason not to jump in and have a blast.

Heck, if you wanted to buy the game, it’s as cheap as chips. It will set you back a mere £7.99/$9.99. A staggeringly low price for what amounts to five full games, and a fully supported multiplayer suite to boot. This is the kind of madness we love to see.

That’s all we have on Quake 2 Remastered for now. Be sure to check out our other guides and lists for more Quake content.