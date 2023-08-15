Batman Arkham Trilogy Comes To Switch October 13th

While it’s hard to picture nowadays, there was a time when video games featuring superhero characters weren’t the best. The exception was in fighting titles, as they could at least be expressed in a certain way through them. However, when Rocksteady Studios revealed they were making a unique title with Batman, people were curious. By the time 2009 came around, it became one of the most hyped games of the year, and it delivered. Its sequel later delivered in 2011, and now, in 2023, the Batman Arkham Trilogy will soon arrive on the Nintendo Switch. We know this as it was confirmed to be coming on October 13th.

As the name states, you’ll get the main three-game set in the Batman Arkham Trilogy, which means the spinoff “origins” title from WB Games won’t be included. That’s okay because Rocksteady themselves said that it “wasn’t really canon,” even though it basically was. It was complicated.

You’ll play Batman in an ever-growing world in all three games. The first one will have you going to Arkham Island to stop a plan by the Joker after he traps you in Arkham Asylum. Then, in the second title, you’ll be in a walled-off section of Gotham City where the Arkham inmates now run the show. But there’s a darker plot here involving some of Batman’s greatest enemies! He has but hours to figure it out, save the day, and prevent the loss of thousands.

Finally, the trilogy ends when Scarecrow is able to take control of Gotham City, and Batman is one of the few defenders left to keep the peace. However, when the mysterious Arkham Knight arrives and seems to know Batman’s playbook, questions arise about their identity.

The irony of this trilogy coming to Switch is manyfold. First, most agree that the first two games of the series are the best, and the third is a letdown in many ways. The story in the third game wasn’t on par with the first two, mainly because Paul Dini wasn’t there to help, and the gameplay seriously dragged at times.

Focusing on the Switch, this is yet another port of a long-since-released title coming to the system. It’s true that this would be the first system that’ll let you play the games on the go, but in truth, are you really that interested in doing that?

If you are, the trilogy will arrive in under two months.