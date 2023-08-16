Xbox Has A New Promo Sale With Its Publisher Spotlight Series

Video games are quite expensive. We don’t have to tell you that as I’m sure you all are very aware of their costs. But this latest generation of console platforms also brought with it a new standard for AAA games. Instead of paying the typical $59.99 for a new video game release, we’re instead dealing with $69.99 price tags. So knowing what games to go for at launch and which titles are worth skipping until they are discounted is pretty crucial. But if you’ve been saving back and have some spare funds to spend, then we have a new promo available to share. It looks like those on the Xbox platform can take advantage of a new sale right now.

Microsoft typically holds a sale or two on its official Xbox storefront. This helps you save a bit more money on some previous hit video game releases. So if you want to save some money but also need something new to play, then you’re in luck. Today we have the Publisher Spotlight Series sale promo to highlight. You’ll find that this promotion, in particular, will feature over forty video game titles to pick up. Hopefully, you’ll find something here to keep you tied over until that next major release on your radar comes in.

Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Teslagrad Power Pack Edition $20.99

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $14.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Gold Edition $19.99

Afterimage $17.49

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered $9.99

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag $5.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $11.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins $8.99

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate $8.99

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection $11.99

Assassin’s Creed Unity $8.99

Bear With Me: The Complete Collection $2.24

Fobia – St. Dinfna Hotel $14.99

In Sound Mind $3.49

Lost Words: Beyond the Page $2.24

Override 2: Super Mech league $4.49

Cris Tales $7.99

God of Rock $14.99

Remothered: Broken Porcelain $2.99

Soulstice $23.99

Them’s Fightin’ Herds $9.99

Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle $13.74

Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition $19.99

This sale event is going on right now, but we don’t have any insight on just how long this will last. So you don’t want to wait too long before looking through the different pages of available games at a discount. You can view the official Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series sales page right here.