Modern Warfare 3 Reveals Vault Edition, Early Access Potential

It’s pretty much a staple of video game life nowadays that there will not only be “special editions” of big AAA titles but that each edition comes with some special knick-knacks, collectibles, or in-game items for you to enjoy. The bigger the title, the bigger the potential reward. For example, with Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, the upcoming one, there was always a perception that the game would have a big edition with tons of rewards for players to reap. Today, a dataminer has unveiled the “Vault Edition,” and not only does it have great stuff, but it’ll also let you play the game a week early!

You can see the screenshots of the edition below, and as you’ll notice, there’s quite a bit to get. First off the list is the “Nemesis Operator Pack,” which will give you four skins of classic and new Operators to wear into battle. You’ll also get access to two weapon vaults, which many of you will definitely want.

Another bonus is the Blackcell, which will grant you tier skips and other bonuses for one season of the game’s multiplayer. Having the Vault Edition will get you early access to the beta, which many will want to participate in, and as mentioned, play the campaign a week early.

BREAKING: Modern Warfare III Vault Edition content revealed via game files



Campaign Early Access Confirmed

Preorder for Early Beta Access



2 New Weapon Vaults

New Operator Skins

BlackCell returns



(images via @HeyImAlaix) pic.twitter.com/JOOjv5wU7v — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) August 16, 2023

To those who might not be the franchise’s biggest fans, you might wonder why people would want early access to the campaign. Simply put, many gamers use the campaign as a “test run” for the title and to get used to the little nuances the newest version has. Then, after they blaze through it for a few hours, they can focus solely on multiplayer. It’s a big difference from how things used to be, but it’s an option players like.

There’s little doubt that Modern Warfare 3 will be one of the biggest games of the year and one of the best-selling, given how loyal its fanbase is to it. Just the multiplayer alone is enough for most to buy the title. The Vault Edition will simply give them a reason to dive in earlier and get an “edge” over other players.

The special edition announcement comes on the heels of other announcements about the title, including that the Zombies content will be huge. According to Activision, it’ll be the biggest of its kind in franchise history, and they’re adding more variety and options to the campaign and multiplayer to keep things fresh.