Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League To Have “Batman-Infused Enemies”?

If it sounds like a ton of negative buzz has been going on with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, it’s because there has been. The game has been in the works for many years and has been delayed several times. Fans trust the team at Rocksteady due to their history with certain titles featuring Batman, but the last game they had didn’t inspire much in them, so they were hoping the new game would be a bounce back. Unfortunately, after the last gameplay trailer at the Sony State of Play, things aren’t looking better in the confidence department, and things have only gotten worse since then.

As fans dove into the trailer and what Rocksteady had to say about the game, fans grew more and more concerned. Specifically, they wonder if the game will be fun, and even said they felt it could be the “Rocksteady version of Marvel’s Avengers.” If not obvious, that’s not a compliment.

But focusing on a new specific complaint, fans found a screen for some upgrades within Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League with a very peculiar phrase attached. As you can see in the Reddit post below, a power-up lets you do extra damage against “Batman-infused enemies.” To which readers replied, “What the heck does that mean?”

That is a fair question, and there are no immediate answers. However, some speculate that it has to do with how Brainiac has infected Batman, Superman, The Flash, Green Lantern, and others. He’s the game’s main antagonist and has brainwashed the Justice League to do his bidding.

Given Brainiac’s thirst for knowledge and technological prowess, he could have taken his brainwashed League members and transfused their abilities and skills into other minions of his—possibly robots and androids. Thus, if you fight them with this upgrade, you can do more damage. Plus, other upgrades likely focus on “Superman-infused enemies” and so on.

Again, this is speculation, but it could make sense, unlike much of what’s going on within the game. Many have rode the gameplay for the title, stating that it feels less like an action game and more like an “aerial romp” where flying around and hitting things is more important than just beating up bad guys.

It’s hard to know whether the game will hold up under scrutiny when it arrives, but we won’t have to wait too much longer to find out as the game arrives in May.