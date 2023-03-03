Super Smash Bros Ultimate Players Are Not Happy Over A Recent Discovery

The competitive scene for Super Smash Bros Ultimate is quite lively. Players have been enjoying this game since it was first released into the marketplace. But like any competitive game, there are always a few bugs and glitches that can greatly change the landscape of matches. Today we’re finding out that one particular character in the Super Smash Bros Ultimate roster is proving to be quite troublesome. Now there are calls for tournaments to ban the character from being used and it could stay that way unless an official fix comes into play.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is quite a beloved installment for the franchise. There’s a strong, active community of competitive players, and the fact that this game includes all the previously included roster of fighters makes for it to be the go-to installment. But on top of the fact that all the previously released characters are featured in this latest installment’s roster, the developers had gone back and included new characters as well. So there is a behemoth of a roster available for players to fight with or against. Although, that likely presented quite the challenge to balance the roster of fighters for a more even playing field.

Have you seen the Steve hitstun canceling clips floating around?

Did you hope they were fake?



Well sorry to burst your bubble!



Introducing Phantom MLG: pic.twitter.com/OJ2GIM5Env — XCido (@XCidoClipDump) February 25, 2023

But today, we’re finding that the Minecraft Steve character is proving to be a headache for players. As reported by GamesRadar, it’s noted that players are finding a hit stun canceling move that players controlling Steve can execute. You can even view the move being used in the tweeted video embedded above from XCido. This makes it so that the player can avoid some devastating attacks their way while laying a beatdown on the character that’s just getting through the attack animation. So obviously, that’s not something fans want to deal with, and it’s quickly gained attention online. Perhaps it was enough attention to warrant a fix to come out for the game, which will prevent players from pulling off this protective armor move when playing as Steve.

Regardless, because of how active the competitive scene for Super Smash Bros Ultimate is, there are already calls for the character to be banned from tournament play. It seems that there are already quite a few tournaments that have followed through with this ban and have made Steve unavailable to be played in matches. Of course, there’s no telling if more characters will find game-breaking glitches as well, which again will require tournaments to adjust their rules on what characters from the roster are banned from being played.