Grand Theft Auto Online Focus Shifted To Solo Experiences According To Design Director

Grand Theft Auto fans have been enjoying Grand Theft Auto V and its online counterpart, Grand Theft Auto Online, for several years now. But what you might find surprising is that the focus for its online counterpart had shifted to more of a single-player experience when it comes to missions and heists. If you haven’t been playing the game very much lately, then the solo experience started to take over, and it was a conscious decision from the development team. Recently, Gamesradar had a chance to speak with design director Scott Butchard on the matter.

Scott Butchard stated that there was a clear push to see multiplayer as the main focus of Grand Theft Auto Online when they first brought the game out. We saw several additions to the game component that made players join together in cooperative missions or face off competitively. While that had gained a following, the studio realized that there were better experiences that could be had if they limited the missions to one or two players. That might have appealed to more players if solo players did not want to connect online and get paired with a group to complete a mission or heist.

Looking back, at the start we were pushing GTA Online primarily as a multiplayer experience – whether it was cooperative or competitive, we felt we needed to get players in and have fun playing together in a shared space. As time went on, we realized so much of the experience works better when we provide more potential to enjoy the game on an individual level, and that the core experience can then be changed and improved upon by playing with others. Scott Butchard – Gamesradar

Of course, the multiplayer component remains a core of Grand Theft Auto Online. Players are still able to connect with each other in a variety of game modes and missions. There are also added social hotspots across Los Santos, such as the casino. However, that might have some players wondering if this is the same trend that will see continue when Rockstar Games ends up releasing the next major installment to the franchise. Grand Theft Auto VI has been highly anticipated, and it’s likely to bring out another online component into the mix.

But for players that have been waiting on the game to hit the marketplace, you’re forced to continue playing Grand Theft Auto Online to enjoy new content. We have yet to see any announcement indicating that the next installment is coming out anytime soon. Although, there was a small tease from 50 Cent that might hint that the artist may have some kind of cameo in the upcoming installment. Unfortunately, nothing concrete has been confirmed for the next installment, so we’re forced to wait for the official grand reveal from Rockstar Games.