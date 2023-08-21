Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Get Every Legendary Weapon

Legendary Weapons are the apex of gear in Baldur’s Gate 3, the best-of-the-best tools to facilitate the destruction of your enemies. Legendary weapons can remain useful for the entire game — and one can be acquired as early as Act 1. Once you find a Legendary Weapon, you’ll want to keep it forever. And they’re often extremely tricky to acquire. Sometimes you’ll have to complete quests in a very specific way, or solve massive puzzles, or explore hidden corners of the world that you can easily overlook. Below, we’ll explain (with low spoilers) how we’ve found every Legendary Weapon in the game.

Act 1 Legendary Weapons

The only Legendary weapon of Act 1 is hidden behind a complicated series of puzzles. You’ll need to fully explore the entire Monastery Grounds found in the Mountain Pass region of Act 1. You can also backtrack to this area in Act 2 and still complete everything.

Blood of Lathander Mace: Rosymorn Monastery – Complete the massive puzzle in the upper Monastery grounds. Find the four ceremonial weapons and place them on the four alters in the upper level, then travel to the innermost chamber of the Githyanki Creche to find a secret door to the hidden artifact storage room. Powerful mace with the passive ability to blind enemies that enter your AOE range. Extremely good for any Cleric.

This is a complicated series of puzzles to earn. For more help, check out our full Blood of Lathander Legendary guide here.

Act 2 Legendary Weapons

Again, there is only one Legendary weapon in Act 2. This one is even easier to miss. If you don’t have Shadowheart in your party and make very specific choices, you’ll miss it.

Selune’s Spear of Night Spear: Gauntlet of Shar – Late in Act 2, you’ll be forced to complete the Gauntlet of Shar dungeon. In the dungeon, you’ll need to bring Shadowheart and collect the Spear of Night by solving the riddle in the Silent Library. After that, you must convince Shadowheart to turn against Shar. After defeating Ketheric Thorm, talk to the Nightsong. If you helped her, she’ll join you at your camp and reward you with the Legendary version of the sword.

This is another difficult set of circumstances you must achieve — and it can be buggy. Learn more about this powerful spear with our full Selune’s Spear of Night guide.

Act 3 Legendary Weapons

Most of the Legendary loot in Baldur’s Gate 3 is found in Act 3 — and much of it is far easier to acquire. At this point, many Legendary items can be found in the environment, are dropped from enemies, or acquired by other means — you don’t always have to solve a complicated puzzle.

Silver Sword of the Astral Plane Greatsword: Sharess’s Caress – In the tavern, if you’ve sided with Inquisitor Voss during the quest The Githyanki Warrior, you’ll eventually be given a deal by Raphael. If you accept, talk to Voss again and you’ll get this Legendary Githyanki Sword. Only useful for Githyanki — but anyone can get the benefits.

Gontr Mael Longbow: Steel Watch Foundry – Dropped by the Steel Watcher Titan when defeated. Reward for completing the quest in the Steel Watch Foundry.

Markoheshkir Staff: Ramazith’s Tower – From the high balcony, drop down to the lower level using Feather Fall or Fly. Down below, find the plaque that says ‘Below’ and interact. Teleporting into a chamber, use Arcane Bolt to break the shield around this Legendary Staff.

Orphic’s Hammer: House of Hope – Located inside Raphael’s House of Hope. To access this area, go to the shop in Baldur’s Gate called Devil’s Fee. Pay the 20,000 gold (or pass dialogue checks to lower it) to access the House of Hope. This area is full of legendary gear to steal, but you’ll only find this weapon.

Balduran’s Giantslayer Greatsword: Wyrm’s Rock Prison – In the prison of Wyrm Rock Fortress, go to the suspicious corner of the prison with two torches. Disable both, then zap the torches with lightning spells to light them again. A secret path called the Wyrmway will open. Follow it and defeat Ansur to acquire this greatsword.

Bloodthirst Dagger: Temple of Bhaal – Defeat Orin, one of the three Chosen of the Absolute, to acquire this dagger. Make sure to loot her body during the battle and not after. Otherwise, you will only get one of the Legendary weapons she’s carrying. Appears as the Blade of the First Blood in Orin’s inventory but becomes the Bloodthirst after the battle is over.

Crimson Mischief Shortsword: Temple of Bhaal – Again, defeat Orin. She carries both the Bloodthirst Dagger and the Crimson Mischief. To get both, loot her body mid-battle before destroying the weaker enemies in the arena.

Nyrulna Trident: Circus of the Last Days – In Rivington talk the Genie at the Circus. He’ll offer you a game of chance, but he cheats. Pickpocket his ring — or pass a perception check to accuse him of cheating an distract him in dialogue. Either way, you’ll be teleported to a jungle. Find a chest to find the Legendary Trident.

Duelist’s Prerogative Rapier: Basilisk’s Gate – Must finish the quest with the Hag in Act 1 to acquire. Much later, you’ll find a distraught woman in Basilisk’s Gate with the quest ‘Save Vanra’ — explore the Blushing Mermaid tavern and confront the Hag. You must save Vanra by crafting Hag’s Bane and return her to her mother. If you succeed, you’ll be rewarded with this Legendary weapon.

Devotee’s Mace: A strange Legendary weapon. Only the Cleric class can acquire it. A Level 10 Cleric can unlock the ability Divine Intervention: Arm They Servant. After casting, you’ll have this weapon.

That’s all the Legendary Weapons we’ve found so far. When we find more, we’ll update this article with more information.