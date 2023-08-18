Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Get Selune’s Spear Of Night | Legendary Weapon Guide

For players delving deep into the Gauntlet of Shar, one of the biggest sections of Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ve probably searching for the Spear of Night. This spear is said to be an exclusive weapon for the chosen elite of a dark goddess. Finding it is difficult, but the actual spear doesn’t match the legend. The regular Spear of Night is a Rare weapon, not even Very Rare, and is seemingly pretty lame. There’s a good reason for that. If you want a truly Legendary weapon, there are more steps you’ll need to take. By taking a different path, Shadowheart can turn this evil spear into a blessed and purified weapon.

Selune’s Spear of Night | First Steps

To unlock Selune’s Spear of Night, you must follow very specific choices when completing Shadowheart’s Companion Quest. Before you can get the weapon, you’ll need to prepare. Here’s a very quick list of steps required to unlock the spear.

In Act 1, you must build up a positive relationship with Shadowheart.

Follow her Companion Quest to become a Dark Justiciar.

In Act 2, help Shadowheart by sacrificing her blood to the three trials in the Gauntlet of Shar.

In the Gauntlet of Shar, you must unlock the Spear of Night. Solve the puzzle in the Silent Library to acquire it.

, you must unlock the . Solve the puzzle in the to acquire it. Learn how to acquire the Spear of Night here. During the final confrontation, you must STOP Shadowheart from using the Spear of Night to kill the Nightsong. Instead, release Nightsong and convince Shadowheart to throw the spear away.

This progresses her story. Shadowheart will slowly turn to the light instead of falling into darkness. Once you’ve made Shadowheart spare Nightsong and throw away the Spear of Night, we can progress. For more information on the Spear of Night and Shadowheart, here’s what you need to do exactly in the Gauntlet of Shar.

The Spear of Night & Turning Shadowheart

There are two critical steps to unlocking this Legendary Weapon in the Gauntlet of Shar. You must bring Shadowheart to the Gauntlet of Shar, collect the Spear of Night and then discard it in the Shadowfell. Here’s how to do both.

How To Get The Spear of Night : Go to the Silent Library. This is the last chamber at the end of the west wing of the Gauntlet of Shar. It is past the three trials on the lower level.

Clear the enemy encounter, then use the button in the back right corner to open the gate to the puzzle room.

To solve the riddle in the puzzle room, collect the book 'Teachings of Loss: The Nightsinger' from the bookshelves on the right. Place it on the puzzle altar to unlock a secret room.

Collect the Spear of Night from the room.

Place the Spear of Night in Shadowheart’s inventory, then progress to the final confrontation with Balthazar. Once he is defeated, Shadowheart (she must be in your party here) will confront the Nightsong with the spear. She does NOT need to equip it.

Nightsong Confrontation : You must turn Shadowheart toward the light. She needs to discard the Spear of Night and spare the Nightsong.

To do this, let Shadowheart speak for herself in the first dialogue choice.

in the first dialogue choice. In the second choice, tell Shadowheart she can’t use the Spear because the Nightsong knows the truth.

These two choices will cause Shadowheart to discard the spear. No skill checks required. After the spear is thrown away, progress until you battle Ketheric Thorm in his tower.

Selune’s Spear of Night | Final Steps

At the end of Act 2, you’ll face off against and defeat the Avatar of Mykrul. Following the boss, you’ll need to take the stone from Ketheric Thorm’s body.

After taking the Netheril Stone, a portal will open that leads directly back to Moonrise Towers. Go through the portal — Dame Aylin will appear back in Moonrise.

, a portal will open that leads directly back to . Go through the portal — will appear back in Moonrise. Immediately talk to Dame Aylin after porting to Moonrise. Isobel will request to join you at your camp. Agree to let her join.

NOTE: Due to a bug, some players are unable to trigger the conversation with Dame Aylin in Moonrise Towers. If you don’t get this conversation, you’ll be unable to progress her story and will NOT get the Legendary Weapon. Reload a save before (or right after) the fight against the Avatar of Myrkul.

To avoid the bug, right after entering the portal to Moonrise Towers, immediately talk to Dame Aylin. Don’t rest. Don’t go to camp. And don’t talk to anyone else. You can talk to your companions after. Make sure to talk to Jaheira before you leave!

After teleporting, Karlach may talk to you automatically. This will NOT trigger the bug. You can still talk to Dame Aylin and trigger the conversation.

After inviting Aylin and Isobel to your camp in the conversation, select [ Long Rest ]. At the camp at night, Dame Aylin will tell Shadowheart about her secret history.

During this conversation, Dame Aylin will present Shadowheart with the enhanced Spear of Night. This is an upgraded version of the spear — it is now Legendary and far more powerful.

Selune’s Spear of Night

Legendary Spear. 6~13 Damage. Selune’s Blessing: You gain Advantage on Wisdom Saving Throws and Perception Checks.

Darkvision: You can see in the dark up to 12m.

Weapon Enchantment +3



Moon Beam Level 3 Evocation Spell: 3~30 Radiant Damage. Call down a beam of light that damages any creature that enters the beam or starts its turn in the light. You can use an action to move the beam 18m. 10 turns. On Save: Targets still take half damage.

Requires Concentration. Always Prepared. Resets after Long Rest.



Moon Mote Class Action: Illuminate the area around you with wisps of moonish light that make movement difficult for enemies and bolster your allies’ damage. 10 turns.

Requires Concentration. Resets after Long Rest.

The Spear of Night is a powerful new weapon that is a perfect companion for Shadowheart. Now that she’s a cleric on the side of good, she can unleash her terrifying radiant power to dismantle even more enemies. Don’t miss out on this Legendary Weapon.