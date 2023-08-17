Alan Wake 2 Devs Just Delayed The Game

If you’re looking forward to Alan Wake 2, it might be bitter news to hear that the game was just pushed back. This is a game we’ve been waiting on for years, so a small delay might not be too much of a big deal. However, the delay wasn’t done to ensure that the developers had enough time to get the game ready for its release. Instead, this delay was to ensure that players have enough time to enjoy some of the big releases that are coming out into the marketplace.

The developers at Remedy Entertainment took to the official Alan Wake Twitter account to alert followers that the game was being pushed back from its initially intended launch date of October 17, 2023. Instead, the game is now slated to release into the marketplace on October 27, 2023. As noted in the tweet that went out, Alan Wake 2 is set to release on that day to ensure players have more time to enjoy their favorite games. October is quite a packed month for video games as well, so it might help secure more sales if there’s a bit of a gap between some releases.

An update from the Alan Wake 2 team: we're moving Alan Wake 2's launch from October 17 to October 27.



October is an amazing month for game launches and we hope this date shift gives more space for everyone to enjoy their favorite games.



We can't wait to show you what everyone's… pic.twitter.com/GpLxyr2xvY — Alan Wake 2 (@alanwake) August 17, 2023

If you don’t already have a calendar set up for new video game releases, October brings in quite a few games. Outside of Alan Wake 2, players will also see the release of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Detective Pikachu Returns, Forza Motorsport, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Alone in the Dark. That’s just scratching the surface of the games set to launch within the month. Then you also have quite a few heavy hitters releasing in September, such as Starfield, Mortal Kombat 1, and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

So there are quite a few video games coming out that will keep players enjoying something new and fresh. Fortunately, it’s not a lengthy delay, as Alan Wake 2 fans will get the game before October wraps up. If you haven’t been following the game, Alan Wake 2 is set to be a survival horror experience where the game takes place over a decade after the events of Alan Wake. Players will follow both Alan along with a newcomer FBI agent in the area named Saga Anderson throughout this campaign as you piece together what happened to Alan for all these years.

Again, you can mark your calendars as Alan Wake 2 is now set to launch on October 27, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. You can also find a trailer for the game below while we wait for its release.