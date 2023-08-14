Baldur’s Gate 3: Monastery Puzzle Solution | Blood of Lathander Legendary Guide

One of the most powerful weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3 is located in Rosymorn Monastery, a massive ruin on the Mountain Pass. This area is partially occupied by a dangerous band of Githyanki raiders, but we’ll need to fully navigate the above-ground areas to solve the sprawling puzzle of the Blood of Lathander. To unlock this powerful holy weapon and completely overwhelm Undead, you’ll need to find four Ceremonial Weapons, place them carefully, then use your new key and reach the end of a hidden (and trapped) chamber. Below we’ll explain how to solve every step of the long puzzle and how to claim your Legendary prize.

More Baldur’s Gate 3 guides:

Beginner Guide | All Origin Companions | Should You Use Tadpoles? | Recruit Minthara | Romance Karlach | Infernal Iron Locations | Best Magic Items In Act 1 | Owlbear Companion | Craft Healing Potions | Perfect Pickpocket Guide | Oathbreaker Paladin Subclass | How To Cure Gale | How To Rescue Halsin | Kill The Goblin Camp Leaders | Assassin & Gloomstalker Tips | Defiled Temple Puzzle | Auntie Ethel Guide | Underdark Entrances | Easy Gold Trick

Blood of Lathander | Monastery Puzzle Solution

The Monastery is a massive, ruined complex in the Mountain Pass map. You’ll be directed toward this location while searching for the Githyanki Creche — their secret base. The base itself is located in the underground, but while exploring, you’ll find hints of a powerful artifact.

Before you can unlock the artifact, the Blood of Lathander Mace, you’ll need to acquire a unique key. The key is called the Dawnmaster Crest.

Where To Find The Dawnmaster Crest: The Crest is locked in an upper floor room of the Monastery. Near the waypoint, climb the vines and jump across to reach the upper floors, then progress to a large room with four altars and a Stained-Glass mural in the center.

To unlock the Dawnmaster Crest, we need to find four Ceremonial Weapons and place them on the altars. The Altar of Welkinglory already has the Ceremonial Sword. You’ll know you’ve placed the weapons correctly when they glow. If you place the wrong weapon, you’ll take damage.

Altar Weapon Solutions

Welkinglory Altar : Ceremonial Sword

: Ceremonial Sword Vaseid Altar : Ceremonial Axe

: Ceremonial Axe Stockhold Altar : Ceremonial Mace

: Ceremonial Mace Seed Altar: Ceremonial Hammer

Each ceremonial weapon is located in a different area of the above-ground monastery. Find each one in the locations below.

Ceremonial Weapon Locations

There are four Ceremonial Weapons found in the monastery ruins. You’ll need to fully explore the area to get all four. One is already in place in the ceremonial altar room on the upper floor of the ruins. The rest you’ll need to find and place on their matching altar.

Ceremonial Battleaxe : Rosymorn Monastery – On the upper floor of the Monastery, reach the room with a large Stained-Glass Window on the floor. Climb through the window on the right, then jump across the fallen roof to reach a room with a Guardian of the Faith summon. It is guarding the Battleaxe. Destroy it to collect the axe.

: Rosymorn Monastery – On the upper floor of the Monastery, reach the room with a large Stained-Glass Window on the floor. Climb through the window on the right, then jump across the fallen roof to reach a room with a Guardian of the Faith summon. It is guarding the Battleaxe. Destroy it to collect the axe. Uncommon Ceremonial Battleaxe. 5~14 Damage. Weapon Enchantment +1.

Ceremonial Longsword : Rosymorn Monastery – In the ceremonial room in the center upper level of the monastery, there’s a chamber with four altars and a stained-glass picture on the floor. On one of the altars you’ll find this sword.

: Rosymorn Monastery – In the ceremonial room in the center upper level of the monastery, there’s a chamber with four altars and a stained-glass picture on the floor. On one of the altars you’ll find this sword. Uncommon Longsword. 5~14 Damage. Weapon Enchantment +1.

Ceremonial Mace : Rosymorn Monastery – Inside the brewery invaded by Kobold Looters. One of the Kobolds is carrying this mace. Alternatively, dig up the grave on the far cliff of the Monastery and collect the Rusty Mace . This can also be used.

: Rosymorn Monastery – Inside the brewery invaded by Kobold Looters. One of the Kobolds is carrying this mace. Alternatively, dig up the grave on the far cliff of the Monastery and collect the . This can also be used. Uncommon Mace. 3~8 Damage. Weapon Enchantment +1.

Ceremonial Warhammer : Rosymorn Monastery – In the Giant Eagle nest on the rooftop of the monastery. You’ll have to defeat the pair of Giant Eagles to get it.

: Rosymorn Monastery – In the Giant Eagle nest on the rooftop of the monastery. You’ll have to defeat the pair of Giant Eagles to get it. Uncommon Warhammer. 5~14 Damage. Weapon Enchantment +1.

Find & Solve The Secret Room | Blood of Lathander

Once you’ve placed all four ceremonial weapons, a secret alcove will open. Collect the Dawnmaster Crest, then delve deeper into the monastery underground. Enter the Githyanki Creche, then reach the Inquisitor’s Chambers. Inside, to the left, you’ll find two plaques. If you’re carrying the Dawnmaster’s Crest, two statues will appear.

NOTE: The left statue will get stuck when you attempt to turn it. Attack it with a weapon (but don’t destroy it!) to get it moving again.

Inquisitor’s Chambers Puzzle Solution :

: North Statue : Face the statue East

: Face the statue East South Statue: Face the statue West

Facing the statues will open a hidden door. If you’re fighting the Githyanki, you can use this method to escape safely and rest. Enter the door below to reach the Secret Chamber.

How To Solve The Secret Chamber : Inside the Secret Chamber, you’ll be confronted by a wall of energy. Attack the hanging ‘Energy Source’ to the left of the door to get inside.

: Inside the Secret Chamber, you’ll be confronted by a wall of energy. Attack the hanging ‘Energy Source’ to the left of the door to get inside. Ahead, you’ll find Dawnbreaker traps. These traps will blast you when you enter the sensor cone. If you’re spotted, simply run out of their cone in Turn-Based Mode.

Behind the first Dawnbreaker, enter the cave area and circle around to destroy the second Energy Source.

The third Energy Source is to the right of the third door. It’s down below in the cavern. Shoot it with a ranged attack to unlock.

Finally, you’ll reach a massive gold chamber. Interact with the Crest Panel and place the Dawnmaster’s Crest inside. This will unlock the Blood of Lathander Artifact.

The Blood of Lathander : Legendary Mace. 5~10 Damage. Lathander’s Blessing: Once per Long Rest when you hit points are reduced to 0, you gain 2~12 hit points. Allies within 9m also regain 1~6 hit points.

: Legendary Mace. 5~10 Damage. Lathander’s Blessing: Once per Long Rest when you hit points are reduced to 0, you gain 2~12 hit points. Allies within 9m also regain 1~6 hit points. Lathander’s Light : Sheds holy light in a 6m radius. In combat, fiends and undead standing in the light are Blinded, unless they succeed a Constitution Saving Throw.

: Sheds holy light in a 6m radius. In combat, fiends and undead standing in the light are Blinded, unless they succeed a Constitution Saving Throw. Weapon Enchantment +3.

Grants Sunbeam Level 6 Evocation Spell.

The Blood of Lathander is an extremely powerful weapon against the Undead, which become a major threat as you progress further into Act 2. The later stages of Act 2 force you to fight an evil Necromancer and his creations — anything that can Turn Undead or weaken them will make that final battle much easier to manage.