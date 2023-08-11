Alone in the Dark Gets Two New Trailer Drops

Alone in the Dark is a rather long-running video game franchise. It’s been around since 1992, when the first game launched for the PC platform. However, this year we’re getting a remake. While the developers are still pushing through the game, it’s slated to launch this October, and that might make it a well-worth investment if you’re after a spooky game this Halloween season. But while we are waiting for the game to release, a new set of trailers recently dropped today. Both of these are available for you to view down below.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs, THQ Nordic has recently showcased a few games, and one of those was Alone in the Dark. This new installment is set to be a remake of the first game. We know that the narrative is centered around a strange death. Overall, we’re following Emily Hartwood and a private investigator named Edward Carnby. Both are on a hunt to seek out what happened to Emily’s uncle, Jeremy. Players will be seeking out any clues they could possibly uncover while searching through the Derceto Manor, a place for the mentally fatigued.

As mentioned, there were two trailers that were released, which are based on two different characters. These are small trailers that offer a bit more insight into the character design, animation, and, most importantly, the voice acting. After all, we have two actors taking the roles of these characters, so if you want a bit more insight into these characters, then the trailers will hopefully suffice. With that said, the footage you’ll see is of Edward Carnby and Emily Hartwood.

When it comes to Edward Carnby, we know that actor David Harbour will be taking the role of this character. If you’re unfamiliar with the actor by name, you’ll know him best as Jim Hopper from the Netflix series Stranger Things. Meanwhile, we know that Jodie Comer, an actress that portrayed Villanelle in the series Killing Eve, will be taking the role of Emily Hartwood. Again, both trailers can be found below. However, you’ll find that Alone in the Dark will be released on October 25, 2023. When the game does release, it will be available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.