The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Now Has A Launch Trailer

Update:

Here is what some viewers had to say about the launch trailer.

So happy we have this game. Loved F13 so this will be great. JohnnieGuilbert – YouTube Comment

Only played 1hr 30mins and so far I’m having a blast, encountered no bugs or connectivity issues so far you guys have done a fantastic job and I hope you continue to do so (maybe even do a Michael Myers game :O). Thanks Gun you’ve made another solid game for another horror icon and again fantastic job! tarn2992 – YouTube Comment

8 hours on the game currently, I’ve been playing it all day, lots of failures but I find it fun and want to learn more, I hope y’all do well with this game and hopefully we don’t have a repeat of what happened to F13. xSoporific1 – YouTube Comment

Original Story…

Fans who have been waiting to jump into the latest release from Gun Interactive can now do so. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre was released today, and fans can start going through another multiplayer horror gameplay experience. But what better way to celebrate the game’s release than by checking out a new launch trailer? Players who might not have kept tabs on the game can get a quick rundown of what to expect from the latest trailer drop, which we have available in the video embedded down below.

I’m sure you are familiar with the horror franchise by now. It’s gained quite the following over the years, alongside several film installments and even remakes. However, the game looks to provide a multiplayer experience. This is a game where players are split between two teams. You have the victims alongside the heinous family. As a victim, your job is simply to survive. Trapped within a map, you’re looking to acquire the tools needed to escape. However, you’ll need to be incredibly sneaky to avoid bringing too much attention and noise to the area. You can safely run away once you get through the traps and bypass the locks.

Meanwhile, you also have a family. These individuals are dangerous and have one job. That job is to hunt the victims down. Being a member of the family, you’ll be able to set up traps and locks and use your weapons to take the victims out. It’s a big old cat-and-mouse chase until the victims are all slaughtered or if they manage to escape your clutches.

Each character has their own unique ability as well, which makes this a nice team-effort gameplay experience. Additionally, you’ll find a few different maps to play on alongside the setting of the day. As mentioned, the game is available to pick up and play today. Players will be able to enjoy the game on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

For now, you can check out the latest launch trailer, which we have embedded below. Otherwise, you can grab your friends and run through this horror game over the weekend. That’s, of course, if you haven’t already given this game a chance when the first technical beta test went out earlier this year. Likewise, if you’re worried this game will end up like Friday the 13th: The Game, don’t be, as Gun Interactive confirmed the game was brought out with close ties to the IP holder.