Genshin Impact: Lyney Constellation Guide

Lyney is the latest 5-Star to hit Genshin Impact and takes the title as the first 5-Star from Fontaine.

Lyney takes the spotlight as Fontaine's first 5-Star character and, so far, the best Main Pyro DPS Bow character in the game.

Overall, C2 is Lyney’s best Constellation. Though he has a good damage output at C0, C2 gives him a lot of CRIT DMG. If you go to C4, Lyney also becomes a debuffer without compromising his damage output. In fact, it just makes him stronger. C6 further increases Lyney’s Charged Attacks, making the attack you rely on much more potent.

C1 – Whimsical Wonders

This allows Lyney to have 2 Grin-Malkin Hats on the field simultaneously. Additionally, Prop Arrows will summon 2 Grin-Malkin Hats and grant Lyney 1 extra stack of Prop Surplus. This can occur once every 15 seconds.

C2 – Loquacious Cajoling

While Lyney is on the field, he will gain a stack of Crisp Focus every 2 seconds. Each stack of Crisp Focus increases Lyney’s CRIT DMG by 20%. Lyney can have up to 3 Crisp Focus stacks at any time, allowing his CRIT DMG to be increased by up to 60%. This effect will be canceled when Lyney leaves the field.

To get the most out of this Constellation, Lyney should be on the field for 6 seconds or more. After 6 seconds, Lyney will operate with the 60% CRIT DMG bonus. For best results, focus on CRIT Rate Artifacts for Lyney to get you closer to the 2:1 DMG to Rate ratio.

C3 – Prestidigitation

Upon activation, Lyney’s Normal Attack – Card Force Translocation – gains 3 Talent Levels. Its maximum upgrade level becomes 15.

C4 – Well-Versed, Well-Rehearsed

After Lyney hits an opponent with his Pyro Charge Attack, that opponent’s Pyro RES decreases by 20% for 6 seconds. Unlike Klee, Lyney’s debuff doesn’t change his team position. He should still be used as a Main DPS, but this debuff both makes Lyney’s attacks more potent and supports any Pyro party members you have. Paired with his signature weapon, The First Great Magic, the game encourages players to create and run a Mono-Pyro team.

C5 – To Pierce Enigmas

Upon activation, Lyney’s Elemental Burst – Wondrous Trick: Miracle Parade – gains 3 Talent Levels. Its maximum upgrade level becomes 15.

C6 – Guarded Smile

When Lyney fires a Prop Arrow, he’ll also fire a Pyrotechnic Strike: Reprised that deals 80% of a Pyrotechnic Strike’s DMG. This DMG scales off of Lyney’s Charged Attack DMG.

Due to the previous Constellation effects, this greatly increases Lyney’s damage output. First, if Lyney is on the field for longer than 6 seconds, he’ll receive a 60% CRIT DMG bonus. Second, after Lyney hits an enemy with his Charged Attack, that enemy’s Pyro RES decreases by 20%. Finally, even if Lyney’s CRIT DMG didn’t kick in, the enemy still has that Pyro RES in effect when the Pyrotechnic Strike: Reprised goes off. This Constellation can double Lyney’s C0 damage output.