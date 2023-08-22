Gameranx

Genshin Impact: The First Great Magic Ascension & Stats

The First Great Magic is Lyney's signature weapon from Genshin Impact.

The first limited weapon banner for Genshin Impact Version 4.0 features the Aqua Simulacra and The First Great Magic. The First Great Magic is Lyney’s signature weapon and works best on him. However, this is a great bow to have if you rely on a bow character’s Charged Attack. If you don’t want Lyney or you need a 5-Star Bow, Tighnari and Ganyu would benefit the most from The First Great Magic.

The bow’s secondary stat is CRIT DMG, making it ideal for a Main DPS character. Keep in mind that to get the most from the bow, you should use a team with characters of the same Elemental Type as the wielder. Thankfully, this is relatively easy to do with Lyney, Tighnari, and Ganyu. Pyro, Dendro, and Cryo all have characters that provide off-field healing, so you can keep your Main DPS – your First Great Magic wielder – on the field for longer. However, due to the way the Weapon Skill works, you don’t need a full Mono-Element team to get the full ATK buff.

Weapon Skill

The First Great Magic increases Charged Attack DMG by 16%. The rest of the skill relies on your party. For every party member with the same Elemental Type as the wielder, the wielder will gain 1 Gimmick stack. For every party member with a different Elemental Type from the wielder, the wielder will gain 1 Theatrics stack. Each type of stack will count up to 3. The wielder is included in that count. Since you only receive buffs for up to 3 stacks, you only need two other party members with the same Elemental Type as the wielder. This leaves your last slot open for anyone to fill.

Gimmick stacks increase the wielder’s ATK by a percentage. Without Refinement, when the wielder has 1/2/3 or more Gimmick stacks, their ATK increases by 16%/32%/48%. When the wielder has 1/2/3 or more Theatrics stacks, their Movement SPD increases by 4%/7%/10%.

Refinement

With each Refinement level, the bow’s Gimmick and Theatrics stacks stats increase. The Gimmick stack ATK buff increases by 4% per Refinement level. The Theatrics stack Movement SPD increases by 2% per Refinement level

Weapon Stats

Base ATK2nd Stat – CRIT DMG
Level 14614.4%
Level 2012225.4%
Level 4023537.1%
Level 5030842.9%
Level 6038248.7%
Level 7045754.5%
Level 8053260.3%
Level 9060866.2%

Ascension Materials

Ascension 1 – Levels 1 to 405 Fragment of an Ancient Chord
5 Drop of Tainted Water
3 Transoceanic Pearl
10,000 Mora
Ascension 2 – Levels 41 to 505 Chapter of an Ancient Chord
18 Drop of Tainted Water
12 Transoceanic Pearl
20,000 Mora
Ascension 3 – Levels 51 to 609 Chapter of an Ancient Chord
9 Scoop of Tainted Water
9 Transoceanic Chunk
30,000 Mora
Ascension 4 – Levels 61 to 705 Movement of an Ancient Chord
18 Scoop of Tainted Water
14 Transoceanic Chunk
45,000 Mora
Ascension 5 – Levels 71 to 809 Movement of an Ancient Chord
14 Newborn Tainted Hydro Phantasm
9 Xenochromatic Crystal
55,000 Mora
Ascension 6 – Levels 81 to 906 Echo of an Ancient Chord
27 Newborn Tainted Hydro Phantasm
18 Xenochromatic Crystal
65,000 Mora
Total Ascension Materials5 Fragment of an Ancient Chord
14 Chapter of an Ancient Chord
14 Movement of an Ancient Chord
6 Echo of an Ancient Chord
23 Drop of Tainted Water
27 Scoop of Tainted Water
41 Newborn Tainted Hydro Phantasm
15 Transoceanic Pearl
23 Transoceanic Chunk
27 Xenochromatic Crystal
225,000 Mora

