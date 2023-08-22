Genshin Impact: The First Great Magic Ascension & Stats

The first limited weapon banner for Genshin Impact Version 4.0 features the Aqua Simulacra and The First Great Magic. The First Great Magic is Lyney’s signature weapon and works best on him. However, this is a great bow to have if you rely on a bow character’s Charged Attack. If you don’t want Lyney or you need a 5-Star Bow, Tighnari and Ganyu would benefit the most from The First Great Magic.

The bow’s secondary stat is CRIT DMG, making it ideal for a Main DPS character. Keep in mind that to get the most from the bow, you should use a team with characters of the same Elemental Type as the wielder. Thankfully, this is relatively easy to do with Lyney, Tighnari, and Ganyu. Pyro, Dendro, and Cryo all have characters that provide off-field healing, so you can keep your Main DPS – your First Great Magic wielder – on the field for longer. However, due to the way the Weapon Skill works, you don’t need a full Mono-Element team to get the full ATK buff.

Weapon Skill

The First Great Magic increases Charged Attack DMG by 16%. The rest of the skill relies on your party. For every party member with the same Elemental Type as the wielder, the wielder will gain 1 Gimmick stack. For every party member with a different Elemental Type from the wielder, the wielder will gain 1 Theatrics stack. Each type of stack will count up to 3. The wielder is included in that count. Since you only receive buffs for up to 3 stacks, you only need two other party members with the same Elemental Type as the wielder. This leaves your last slot open for anyone to fill.

Gimmick stacks increase the wielder’s ATK by a percentage. Without Refinement, when the wielder has 1/2/3 or more Gimmick stacks, their ATK increases by 16%/32%/48%. When the wielder has 1/2/3 or more Theatrics stacks, their Movement SPD increases by 4%/7%/10%.

Refinement

With each Refinement level, the bow’s Gimmick and Theatrics stacks stats increase. The Gimmick stack ATK buff increases by 4% per Refinement level. The Theatrics stack Movement SPD increases by 2% per Refinement level.

Weapon Stats

Base ATK 2nd Stat – CRIT DMG Level 1 46 14.4% Level 20 122 25.4% Level 40 235 37.1% Level 50 308 42.9% Level 60 382 48.7% Level 70 457 54.5% Level 80 532 60.3% Level 90 608 66.2%

