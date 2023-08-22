Genshin Impact: The First Great Magic Ascension & Stats

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
The first limited weapon banner for Genshin Impact Version 4.0 features the Aqua Simulacra and The First Great Magic. The First Great Magic is Lyney’s signature weapon and works best on him. However, this is a great bow to have if you rely on a bow character’s Charged Attack. If you don’t want Lyney or you need a 5-Star Bow, Tighnari and Ganyu would benefit the most from The First Great Magic.
The bow’s secondary stat is CRIT DMG, making it ideal for a Main DPS character. Keep in mind that to get the most from the bow, you should use a team with characters of the same Elemental Type as the wielder. Thankfully, this is relatively easy to do with Lyney, Tighnari, and Ganyu. Pyro, Dendro, and Cryo all have characters that provide off-field healing, so you can keep your Main DPS – your First Great Magic wielder – on the field for longer. However, due to the way the Weapon Skill works, you don’t need a full Mono-Element team to get the full ATK buff.
Weapon Skill
The First Great Magic increases Charged Attack DMG by 16%. The rest of the skill relies on your party. For every party member with the same Elemental Type as the wielder, the wielder will gain 1 Gimmick stack. For every party member with a different Elemental Type from the wielder, the wielder will gain 1 Theatrics stack. Each type of stack will count up to 3. The wielder is included in that count. Since you only receive buffs for up to 3 stacks, you only need two other party members with the same Elemental Type as the wielder. This leaves your last slot open for anyone to fill.
Gimmick stacks increase the wielder’s ATK by a percentage. Without Refinement, when the wielder has 1/2/3 or more Gimmick stacks, their ATK increases by 16%/32%/48%. When the wielder has 1/2/3 or more Theatrics stacks, their Movement SPD increases by 4%/7%/10%.
Refinement
With each Refinement level, the bow’s Gimmick and Theatrics stacks stats increase. The Gimmick stack ATK buff increases by 4% per Refinement level. The Theatrics stack Movement SPD increases by 2% per Refinement level.
Weapon Stats
|Base ATK
|2nd Stat – CRIT DMG
|Level 1
|46
|14.4%
|Level 20
|122
|25.4%
|Level 40
|235
|37.1%
|Level 50
|308
|42.9%
|Level 60
|382
|48.7%
|Level 70
|457
|54.5%
|Level 80
|532
|60.3%
|Level 90
|608
|66.2%
Ascension Materials
|Ascension 1 – Levels 1 to 40
|5 Fragment of an Ancient Chord
5 Drop of Tainted Water
3 Transoceanic Pearl
10,000 Mora
|Ascension 2 – Levels 41 to 50
|5 Chapter of an Ancient Chord
18 Drop of Tainted Water
12 Transoceanic Pearl
20,000 Mora
|Ascension 3 – Levels 51 to 60
|9 Chapter of an Ancient Chord
9 Scoop of Tainted Water
9 Transoceanic Chunk
30,000 Mora
|Ascension 4 – Levels 61 to 70
|5 Movement of an Ancient Chord
18 Scoop of Tainted Water
14 Transoceanic Chunk
45,000 Mora
|Ascension 5 – Levels 71 to 80
|9 Movement of an Ancient Chord
14 Newborn Tainted Hydro Phantasm
9 Xenochromatic Crystal
55,000 Mora
|Ascension 6 – Levels 81 to 90
|6 Echo of an Ancient Chord
27 Newborn Tainted Hydro Phantasm
18 Xenochromatic Crystal
65,000 Mora
|Total Ascension Materials
|5 Fragment of an Ancient Chord
14 Chapter of an Ancient Chord
14 Movement of an Ancient Chord
6 Echo of an Ancient Chord
23 Drop of Tainted Water
27 Scoop of Tainted Water
41 Newborn Tainted Hydro Phantasm
15 Transoceanic Pearl
23 Transoceanic Chunk
27 Xenochromatic Crystal
225,000 Mora