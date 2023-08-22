Genshin Impact: Aqua Simulacra Ascension & Stats

The Aqua Simulacra is a 5-Star Bow from Genshin Impact. It is best for Main and Sub-DPS characters.

The Aqua Simulacra is Yelan’s signature weapon. When Yelan has a banner, the Aqua Simulacra typically runs on the Limited Weapons Banner with her. Both have returned for the Genshin Impact Version 4.0 Phase 1 Limited Banners.

Overall, the bow works best for Main and Sub-DPS characters because it provides buffs for CRIT DMG and ATK. Unfortunately, these buffs do not apply to the party as a whole. However, the effects apply even when the wielder isn’t on the field. This means that if the wielder applies any off-field damage, that damage will receive the ATK bonus.

Even though Aqua Simulacra works for any DPS, Sub-DPS characters specializing in off-field damage will benefit the most from its effects. Yelan is the best character for this bow. However, it’s also fantastic for Ganyu, Fischl, Childe, and Venti. In a pinch, you could also put the bow on Amber, Collei, or Tighnari, but all three have bows better suited for their needs.

Weapon Skill – The Cleansing Form

Aqua Simulacra provides a 16% HP buff, though this won’t matter for DPS wielders. When there are opponents nearby, about 8 meters in-game, the wielder’s DMG to those opponents increases by 20%. Keep in mind that this applies to enemies within that 8m radius. This will take effect whether the character is on-field or not.

Again, this bow is best for Yelan due to her off-field damage. When she sets up her Exquisite Throw, it will follow your active character. Though Yelan would be off-field, Exquisite Throw still receives the 20% ATK bonus.

Refinement

With each Refinement level, the HP and ATK buff will increase. The HP bonus increases by 4% per Refinement, up to 32%. The ATK bonus increases by 5% per Refinement, up to 40%.

Weapon Stats

Base ATK 2nd Stat – CRIT DMG Level 1 44 19.2% Level 20 110 33.9% Level 40 210 49.4% Level 50 275 57.2% Level 60 341 65.0% Level 70 408 72.7% Level 80 475 80.4% Level 90 542 88.2%

Ascension Materials

Since the Aqua Simulacra was released with The Chasm, you should focus your farming there. The Statuette drop is one of the most annoying to farm, so be ready to either spend a week in The Chasm or hop between co-op worlds. Abyss Heralds, Abyss Lectors, and The Black Serpents all drop some version of the Statuette.