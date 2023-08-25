Bethesda Confirms Release Times For Starfield

Update:

It’s best to get ready for some lengthy gameplay sessions. Bethesda Pete Hines says that there is plenty of content waiting outside of the main quest.

For the past few years, Starfield has blown up to be one of the most anticipated video game titles to release. Now that we are reaching the final stretch of the game before its release into the marketplace, it’s best to know just when exactly you can expect the game to be released. Fortunately, Bethesda has released a new post today showcasing just when the game is releasing across the globe. All you need to do is check out your region in the new graphic released above to see when the game is available in your area.

Again, Starfield has been one of the most anticipated video game titles launching this year. With the game being an Xbox Series X/S console exclusive alongside its PC release, this might help give some incentive for players to pick up the latest-generation Xbox console. But again, we still have a slight wait on our hands to go through. Depending on whether you have early access to the game or just play the title at launch, you can expect access to the game as soon as August 31, 2023.

Meanwhile, if you’re playing on the PC platform, then it’s best to know if your personal computer can run the game. Fortunately, within the same blog post, Bethesda has released the PC system requirements below. We’ll list them as stated on the official Bethesda website which offers both minimum and recommended PC specs.

Starfield Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 version 21H1 (10.0.19043)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700, NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 125 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Required

Starfield Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 10/11 with updates

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel i5-10600K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 125 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Required

Again, we’re nearly at the official launch of Starfield. But since the game has already been made available to several media outlets, you might find some leaks surfacing online. In other recent news for the upcoming Bethesda RPG, we learned that the game will feature a New Game+ mode, but it’s said to be quite unique to what players might be used to seeing. For now, you can check out a game trailer for Starfield in the video we have embedded below.