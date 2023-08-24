Todd Howard Confirms Starfield Will Feature A Twist With New Game+

Starfield has easily been one of the most anticipated video game titles released this year. It’s set to be an exclusive for Microsoft and likely a game that will cause quite a few Game Pass renewals. However, with a game that is so expansive that Bethesda has made it out to be, you might wonder if there’s an end that will prompt a New Game+ mode. Fortunately, that will be the case, so when you reach those credits, you’ll get to replay the game all over again. But apparently, this New Game+ won’t be like how other developers handle the mode in their video games.

We’ve been seeing teases and trailers for the past couple of years regarding Bethesda’s big new RPG. Starfield has certainly gained quite a large audience, and we are counting down the days for this game’s availability in the marketplace. But even now, with the game just a couple of weeks away, we are still learning new, exciting things to expect for Starfield. For instance, Bethesda’s Todd Howard, who is directing Starfield, had spoken with GQ. In this interview piece, Todd confirmed that players who go through Starfield can expect a New Game+ mode at the end, but there is a twist.

All that Todd Howard was able to say is that there is a unique and exciting twist for New Game+ to incentivize a replay of the campaign. So right now, this New Game+ mode is a complete mystery, and it will be that way until players reach the end of the game. Of course, the word might break off what this New Game+ might entail before the game releases into the marketplace. Bethesda released several copies of the game to media outlets, which has prompted several leaks to surface online.

We haven’t seen a leak so far to indicate just what this New Game+ mode will offer. If you’re unfamiliar with New Game+, this has been a common mode to be added to games. Essentially, players can go through the game campaign again while retaining several of the items and skills they’ve unlocked during their first run. Sometimes, developers will also slightly adjust the campaign, such as providing more formidable enemies for players to go through. But again, we don’t know just what Bethesda has planned out for players right now.

Currently, Starfield is set to launch into the marketplace on September 6, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find it available for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.