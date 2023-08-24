Bandai Namco Says Elden Ring’s Success Only Helps Armored Core VI

It was a massive surprise for fans during The Game Awards 2022 to learn that Armored Core was returning. FromSoftware unveiled they were working on an Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon installment. After a decade of waiting, that would give fans a new Armored Core installment. However, being that this is a new entry for a game franchise that hasn’t been around for a decade might have given FromSoftware and publishers Bandai Namco a slight scare. Fortunately, there was one attribute that has eased Bandai Namco, and that’s the incredible success of FromSoftware’s Elden Ring.

Speaking with Gamesindustry.biz, Bandai Namco Europe CEO Arnaud Muller attributed the new heightened expectations from Elden Ring’s success. According to Arnaud, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon’s expectations to do well are not at the same level as Elden Ring. However, the team is expecting a far bigger release than any Armored Core game that came before it. Again, attributing Elden Ring, Arnaud spoke about how the game gave FromSoftware a seal of quality. Likewise, players are already getting a look at the Metacritic score to see just how well the game is doing from critics.

Of course, we’ll have to wait and see just how well this Armored Core game does in comparison to the past installments of the franchise for veteran fans of the IP. Meanwhile, it’s certainly gained quite a bit of attention from past fans and newcomers. In previous showcases, we’ve seen not only an early gameplay mission but also PvP matches. These breakdowns can also aid newcomers to the franchise who might not have previously played any of the installments for this IP.

When it comes to Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, we know that the game is centered around a battle to acquire a new energy source called Coral. Just as before, a major component of Armored Core games is tweaking your mechs. It looks like this game installment will also come packed with a robust system to ensure your mech handles exactly how you’d like. Of course, you might spend plenty of time in the assembly mode of the game as you strive to figure out the best set up to deal with the enemies featured in the mission.

Fortunately, the wait is nearly over with Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. Currently, the game is releasing tomorrow, August 25, 2023. When the game is released, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out a game trailer in the video we have embedded below.