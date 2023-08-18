Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Gameplay Confirms Assembly Option Upon Death

During today’s showcase, we got a look at one of the earlier missions from within the game. Furthermore, the mech used was highlighted to be rather balanced. In fact, we know that the mechs will feature a wide range of equipment that you can pick from. For instance, the legs alone can greatly adjust how you maneuver around the map, such as getting higher jumps to even hovering.

As noted in the gameplay mission section of the showcase, there are even indicators that will pop up that show you’ll need to be closer to an enemy in order to damage them. Likewise, some levels can be rather large, giving you more freedom to explore or plot out your next move. Upon death in a mission, you can restart from a nearby checkpoint with a restock of your AP, repairs, and ammo. You’ll even see a boss fight from the showcase, showing that these battles can be incredibly massive. Fortunately, even if you find yourself dealing with a boss that’s too troublesome, death will allow players to reassemble their mech to change their settings on the fly further. You can view the entire gameplay mission along with even some PvP action in the showcase stream video down below.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is set in the distant future where mankind has already grasped the great unknown. We’ve expanded beyond Earth, and with it comes new exploration and discoveries. In this installment of the Armored Core franchise, we’re following a storyline in which humanity stumbles upon a brand-new energy source. Located on the distant planet of Rubicon 3 lies Coral. This energy source could be a game changer, but acquiring it has unleashed new havoc where nearby stars and planets become engulfed in flames.

Rather than letting things be with this Coral, corporations begin their battle to retrieve the new energy source. In this age, wars are won through cybernetics. Players are stepping into the role of an Armored Core pilot. You’ll control these massive armored mechs as you fight against other supped-up armored pilots for control of the area. If you’re familiar with this game series, you know that Armored Core thrives on customizing mechs. You’ll tweak each little piece of your mech to ensure that it not only handles how you see fit but is also capable of overcoming whatever target might come your way.

Currently, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon by FromSoftware is set to launch on August 25, 2023. When the game releases, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.