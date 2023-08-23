Will ​​​​​​Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon Run On Steam Deck?

Valve’s powerful handheld device has proven to be a success, even with the frequent stock issues. The Steam Deck has a vast library of games and lets players play just about anything while on the go. FromSoftware have been big fans of beefy the machine and have successfully gotten everything they can running near-flawlessly. With Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon on the horizon, will it also run on Steam Deck?

Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon is the latest entry in the long-running Armored Core series by Elden Ring and Dark Souls developer, FromSoftware. It is due to be released on August 25, 2023, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Fans are hoping it will have a smooth transition to Steam Deck.

More Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon content:

Multiplayer Leaks | Armored Core Has Two DRMs | Story Trailer Revealed | Release Date |

Will It Run On Steam Deck?

The Steam Deck and its rival, the ROG Ally have both shown to be powerhouses when it comes to getting modern games playing on the go. FromSoftware in particular has managed to get everything from the hyper-refined Sekiro to the vast Elden Ring running flawlessly in the past.

This bodes well for Steam Deck as Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon runs on the same engine as the truly massive Elden Ring. Heck, it even shares near-identical specifications. Even if we had not received any confirmation that Armored Core would run, it would be a safe bet from this information alone.

Thankfully, we also have confirmation. Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon is ‘Steam Deck Verified’ which means you can download it, you can play it, and it will be awesome. Sure, there are sacrifices when running anything on a handheld, but the novelty (and convenience) of such devices has taken the world by storm ever since Nintendo debuted the Switch.

With Armored Core on the way, and Steam Deck confirmed as a viable platform, there are very few platforms the game won’t grace. This is excellent news for gamers everywhere.

That’s all we have on Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon. Be sure to check out our other content for more Armored Core lists, guides, news, and walkthroughs.