Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Story Trailer Revealed

Update:

After gaining over 48K views here are what some gamers had to say.

10 long years I’ve waited and hoped, and now I feel like I can almost breathe again… thank you Armored Core for returning my human plus. sergiovega4690 – YouTube Comment

I love the bleak, bordering on meaningless regard for humanity presented. Really feels like the dystopia I’ve been needing. yananapone – YouTube Comment

Original Story…

FromSoftware is working on a new Armored Core video game, and it’s been a title that hasn’t seen the most amount of marketing materials. Fortunately, now that we are gearing toward its release next month, we’re finally getting a new trailer. Today, through the Bandai Namco YouTube channel, we have a storyline trailer that gives players a bit more depth to the game story that you can view below. Essentially, it looks like we’re getting a bit of a backstory to a character only known as 621. If you’re interested in Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, check out the latest trailer and mark down your calendar for its upcoming release.

We’ll get a new mecha-based combat title within Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. It’s been a good while since we saw this franchise get picked up, and fortunately, fans were surprised to see this IP make a grand return. FromSoftware unveiled the game to the public during The Game Awards 2022, and now we’re just a little over a month away now before it’s finally available in the marketplace. This latest trailer, as mentioned, showcases one character who managed to survive a harsh battle that killed off the rest of the team. While we get a small glimpse into our protagonist, this trailer offers the tone and vibe we can expect with this installment.

If you haven’t been keeping up with the game Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, this game is set on the distant planet of Rubicon 3. Humanity has found a new energy source unlike anything discovered before it. As a result, it’s been a battle to acquire this energy source, with corporations duking it out. However, during the first attempt to acquire this new energy source, dubbed Coral, a cataclysmic event sparked massive fires that spread throughout the star system.

As mentioned, we are taking the role of 621, who is an independent mercenary and Armored Core pilot. Working on different jobs, from mega-corporations to resistance groups, players will have plenty of action-packed battles ahead of them. Meanwhile, as the series is known for having, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon should feature quite a robust system when building mechs. However, we’re still waiting to see some of these systems being showcased by the development team.

With that said, you can view the latest story trailer for the game below. Meanwhile, for those interested in picking up a copy, you’ll want to mark it down on your calendars for its release this August 25, 2023. When the game does launch into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.