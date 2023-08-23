Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon is nearly here. With it launching on multiple platforms players are wondering about cross-play support.

Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon’s release is tantalisingly close which has returning fans and plucky newcomers shuffling in their seats with anticipation. It is set to launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, which gives it quite a large pool of players to pull from. Handy considering the game has online components.

When multiplayer is uttered questions start to dance on the tips of everyone’s tongues. The most common being in relation to cross-play – the ability to play a game with players from different platforms. We are going to break down how Armored Core tackles this so you know what to expect come launch day.

Does Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon Have Cross-Play?

As of writing From Software has not confirmed cross-play or even cross-progression. Does this mean the feature is missing? No, but it does make it far less likely. The reason for this is simple – it’s a highly marketable feature. Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon releases on August 25, 2023, which means they’ve had a long time to confirm, market, and build hype. They haven’t which is somewhat telling.

This is, of course, a shame. Cross-play is one of those features that has been pushed more and more in recent times, and for good reason. Instead of splintering communities across multiple platforms, cross-play allows everyone to exist in one unified community making multiplayer healthier for longer.

None of this is to say that Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon will lack cross-play forever. In fact, there is a high chance the game might support cross-gen play. This differs from your standard cross-play feature by only allowing same-brand platforms to play together.

This feature was used in From Software’s last title, Elden Ring, and allows PS4 and PS5 owners to play together. Same with Xbox One and Series X/S owners. This is a nice middle ground, although full cross-play is still the desired outcome.

We can only hope the Armored Core receives an update at some point in the future that adds the full-fledged cross-play experience. As more information drops about Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon, we will update this article accordingly.

That’s all we have on Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon. Be sure to check out our other content for more Armored Core lists, guides, news, and walkthroughs